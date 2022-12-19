CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 1 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Riverheads junior running back Cayden Cook-Cash is the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year, and Essex senior linebacker Kamren Robinson is the Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year. Riverheads Head Coach Ray Norcross is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Cook-Cash (6’3”/215 lbs.) carried Riverheads to the state title, gaining 1,879 yards rushing with 175 carries and 26 rushing touchdowns. The talented junior rushed for 775 yards in four playoff games.

The 6’2”, 220-pound Robinson led Essex with 140 tackles (104 solo/36 assists), including 25 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this past fall. In addition, Robinson intercepted four passes returning three for touchdowns for the Trojans.

With a 49-27 victory over George Wythe (Wytheville) in the Class 1 State Finals, Riverheads first-year Head Coach Ray Norcross led Riverheads to its seventh straight State Championship, a VHSL record. Under Norcross, the Gladiators rolled to a 12-1 record, capturing the school’s 10th state title.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).



