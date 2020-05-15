The Virginia High School League released the following statement on Friday in regards to the status of their out-of-season practice guidelines during the global pandemic as a result of the coronavirus...





The VHSL has received numerous inquiries from school divisions regarding out of season practice guidelines for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

The VHSL will continue to follow all protocols and guidelines issued from the Governor, CDC, and the Virginia Department of Health. At the present time this means out of season practice and all activities this summer are cancelled until further notice.

The current relaxing of the Governor’s stay at home order applies only to businesses. Schools remain closed and in-school facility use is off limits.

Once the Governor declares schools can re-open and guidelines are provided for the reopening, the VHSL will work with the Executive Committee to draw up protocols and guidelines for resuming athletic activities. We ask every member school to support the Governor’s directives and the DOE during this time.

Every decision will be made in compliance with those orders and will continue to be made with the best interest of our student-athletes and the public. Safety will always be our number one priority.



