VHSL Athletic Winners Announced for 2021-22 National Guard Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — Some familiar faces and two first-timers lead the way in the 2021-22 National Guard Cup presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for year-long athletic success.

The schools claiming Cups for the first time include Glenvar in Class 2 and Battlefield in Class 3. In Class 1, Auburn won for the fourth straight time and the fifth time in six years (no Cups in 2019-20 due to COVID-19) ... in Class 3, Maggie Walked claimed its seventh Cup overall, after winning six in a row in Class 2 from 2014-19 ... in Class 4, Western Albemarle won its fourth straight Cup and seventh overall, after winning the past three in Class 3 ... in Class 5, Deep Run won its fourth Cup since 2017.

First awarded in 1990, the Cup represents 33 seasons of excellence, with six Cups awarded for academic activities and athletics in each of the VHSL’s six enrollment classifications.

A point system determines the winners based on overall performance in VHSL State Championship competitions. Points are awarded on the following basis: first place, 50; second place, 45; third place, 40; fourth place, 35; fifth place, 30; sixth place, 25; seventh place, 20; and eighth place, 15.

In a tie, the schools receive an equal number of points based on the number of schools that tie and the number of schools that finish higher in the standings. For example, semifinal losers split third and fourth place points (37.5 points each).

Schools earning the League’s Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award earn 50 points each.

The VHSL is proud to partner with the Virginia Army National Guard. The Virginia Army National Guard has been serving the Virginia communities since 1607. The Virginia Army National Guard is now the title sponsor for the VHSL’s National Guard Cup to honor the Champions of Champions! To learn more about the Virginia Army National Guard, visit https://nationalguard.com/select-your-state/VA.





2021-22 National Guard Cup Standings





Class 1 Auburn – Total (577.5 pts.) Fall – 115 pts.; Winter – 102.5 pts.; Spring – 360 pts.

Class 2 Glenvar – Total (422.5 pts.) Fall – 72.5 pts.; Winter – 115 pts.; Spring – 235 pts.

Class 3 Maggie Walker – Total (517.5 pts.) Fall – 162.5 pts.; Winter – 145 pts.; Spring – 210 pts.

Class 4 Western Albemarle – Total (567.5 pts.) Fall – 97.5 pts.; Winter – 187.5 pts.; Spring – 282.5 pts.

Class 5 Deep Run – Total (640 pts.) Fall – 215 pts.; Winter – 132.5 pts.; Spring – 292.5 pts.

Class 6 Battlefield – Total (505 pts.) Fall – 107.5 pts.; Winter – 180 pts.; Spring – 217.5 pts.





Full National Guard Cup Standings Here





Full VHSL Release on National Guard Cup Standings Here