VHSL Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan Announces Retirement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is announcing Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic calendar.

Dolan joined the VHSL staff as an assistant director in 2007 before assuming the assistant director of compliance in 2013, overseeing compliance and interpretations of VHSL rules and regulations, eligibility cases and appeals, and state responsibilities for basketball and tennis. He became Associate Executive Director in 2017.

“As I look forward to completing my 43rd year in education, including teaching, coaching, and administration, it is simply the right time to step aside following the 2021-22 school year,” said Dolan. “It’s been a great honor to dedicate my life in service to the VHSL, athletes, school administrators, and coaches.”

“Tom has been a trusted and invaluable member of our VHSL staff,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Tom has shown an unwavering commitment to our member schools, athletic administrators, and students participating in athletics and activities in Virginia in the pursuit of excellence on and off the fields of competition. Tom’s selfless service over a 43-year career will impart a legacy in the VHSL that will impact future generations far into the future.”

Dolan came to the VHSL following 29 years as an athletic administrator, coach, and teacher at Jamestown High School (1997-2007); Lafayette High School (1992-97); and at New Kent High School (1978-92).

Dolan, a 2020 Virginia High School Hall of Fame inductee, has committed over 40 years to serving youth and sports in Virginia as a coach and administrator. As an administrator, he has been highly active in the VIAAA. Dolan is a past president of the organization and has sat on its Executive Board since 1999.

In addition, Dolan has served on numerous District, Region, and State committees throughout his career. His distinguished career goes beyond the state level to the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations). He has served on several committees and currently chairs the Baseball Rules Committee.

Before his time as an administrator, Dolan served as a girls basketball, baseball, and golf coach at New Kent, Lafayette, and Jamestown high schools. During his coaching tenure at the three schools, his teams won nine District Championships, three Regional Championships, and one State Championship in Golf at Jamestown.



