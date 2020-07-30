VirginiaPreps - VHSL Announces Mid-Cycle Realignments, Starting in 2021-22

VHSL Announces Mid-Cycle Realignments, Starting in 2021-22
*** Action of Alignment Appeals ***
*** Recommended Alignment Committee Mid Cycle Plan for 2021-22 through 2022-23 ***
*** Recommended Alignment Committee District Plan for 2021-22 through 2022-23 ***
Note - Schools have until April 12 to file an appeal of these assignments for 2021-22. Final approval vote upon appeal will be September 2.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – By a vote of 21-0 the VHSL alignment committee approved the following schools to move down in classification beginning with the 2021-22 through the 2022-23 school years and by VHSL rule meet the requirement to do so...
Atlee High School will move down in classification from Class 5B to Class 4B.
Deep Creek High School will move down in classification from Class 5A to Class 4A.
Fort Chiswell High School will move down in classification from Class 2C to Class 1C.
Henrico High School will move down in classification from Class 5B to Class 4B
Lake Taylor High School will move down in classification from Class 4A to Class 3A.
Massaponax High School will move down in classification from Class 6B to Class 5D.
Matoaca High School will move down in classification from Class 5B to Class 4B.
Riverbend High School will move down in classification from Class 6B to Class 5D.
Rock Ridge High School will move down in classification from Class 5C to Class 4C.
Tallwood High School will move down in classification from Class 6A to Class 5A.
Varina High School will move down in classification from Class 5B to Class 4B.
By a vote of 22-0 moved Central (Woodstock) from Class 3B to Class 2B and into Bull Run District.
By a vote of 12-11 moved Culpeper County from Class 4C to Class 3B and by a vote of 14-8 placed into Battlefield District.
By a vote of 22-0 placed Gainesville (new Prince William School) into Class 6B and into Cedar Run District.
By a vote of 22-0 placed Goochland into the Jefferson District.
By a vote of 21-1 moved Lebanon from Class 2D to Class 1D and into Hogoheegee District.
By a vote of 22-0 moved John P. Lewis (RE Lee, Springfield) from Class 5C to Class 6C.
By a vote of 21-1 moved Thomas Jefferson Science/Tech from Class 5C to Class 6C.
By a vote of 22-0 placed Waynesboro into the Shenandoah District.
By a vote of 22-0 made the following adjustments in Region 6C:
District 1 District 2
Fairfax Annandale
James Robinson Falls Church
Lake Braddock Hayfield
South County Justice
T C Williams Mount Vernon
W T Woodson John R. Lewis (RE Lee)
West Potomac Thomas Edison
West Springfield Thomas Jefferson S & T
By a vote of 22-0 made the following adjustments in Region 6D:
Concorde District Liberty District
Centreville George Marshall
Chantilly Herndon
James Madison Langley
Oakton McLean
South Lakes Wakefield
Westfield Washington-Liberty
Yorktown
By a vote of 2-20 denied a request from Bland to move to the Hogoheegee District.
By vote of 3-19 denied a request from Buffalo Gap to play down in classification from Class 2B to Class 1B.
By a vote of 4-18 denied a request from Caroline to play down in classification from Class 4B to Class 3B.
By a vote of 7-15 denied a request from Giles to play down in classification from Class 2C to 1C and be placed in the Mountain Empire District.
First Colonial High School withdrew their request to move up from Class 5A to Class 6A.
The following schools were moved up in classification due to being the 5% threshold in their current classification. There was no vote taken on this item.
Freedom (Loudoun Co.) moved from Class 5C to Class 6B.
Independence moved from Class 3B to Class 4C.
Manchester moved from Class 5B to Class 6B.
Menchville moved from Class 4A to Class 5A.
Staunton moved from Class 2C to Class 3C.
Western Albemarle moved from Class 3C to Class 4B.
By a vote of 20-2 the committee voted to approve the Mid Cycle Alignment Plan.
By a vote of 22-0 made the following adjustments to the Class 5 regions due to previous votes removing schools from Class 5 that caused a significant imbalance in the regions (see attached)