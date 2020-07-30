VirginiaPreps - VHSL Announces Mid-Cycle Realignments, Starting in 2021-22

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – By a vote of 21-0 the VHSL alignment committee approved the following schools to move down in classification beginning with the 2021-22 through the 2022-23 school years and by VHSL rule meet the requirement to do so...

Note - Schools have until April 12 to file an appeal of these assignments for 2021-22. Final approval vote upon appeal will be September 2.

Atlee High School will move down in classification from Class 5B to Class 4B.

Deep Creek High School will move down in classification from Class 5A to Class 4A.

Fort Chiswell High School will move down in classification from Class 2C to Class 1C.

Henrico High School will move down in classification from Class 5B to Class 4B

Lake Taylor High School will move down in classification from Class 4A to Class 3A.

Massaponax High School will move down in classification from Class 6B to Class 5D.

Matoaca High School will move down in classification from Class 5B to Class 4B.

Riverbend High School will move down in classification from Class 6B to Class 5D.

Rock Ridge High School will move down in classification from Class 5C to Class 4C.

Tallwood High School will move down in classification from Class 6A to Class 5A.

Varina High School will move down in classification from Class 5B to Class 4B.





By a vote of 22-0 moved Central (Woodstock) from Class 3B to Class 2B and into Bull Run District.





By a vote of 12-11 moved Culpeper County from Class 4C to Class 3B and by a vote of 14-8 placed into Battlefield District.





By a vote of 22-0 placed Gainesville (new Prince William School) into Class 6B and into Cedar Run District.





By a vote of 22-0 placed Goochland into the Jefferson District.





By a vote of 21-1 moved Lebanon from Class 2D to Class 1D and into Hogoheegee District.





By a vote of 22-0 moved John P. Lewis (RE Lee, Springfield) from Class 5C to Class 6C.





By a vote of 21-1 moved Thomas Jefferson Science/Tech from Class 5C to Class 6C.





By a vote of 22-0 placed Waynesboro into the Shenandoah District.





By a vote of 22-0 made the following adjustments in Region 6C:





District 1 District 2

Fairfax Annandale

James Robinson Falls Church

Lake Braddock Hayfield

South County Justice

T C Williams Mount Vernon

W T Woodson John R. Lewis (RE Lee)

West Potomac Thomas Edison

West Springfield Thomas Jefferson S & T

















By a vote of 22-0 made the following adjustments in Region 6D:





Concorde District Liberty District

Centreville George Marshall

Chantilly Herndon

James Madison Langley

Oakton McLean

South Lakes Wakefield

Westfield Washington-Liberty

Yorktown



