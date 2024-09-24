VHSL Announces Mid-Cycle Realignments for 2025-26 & 2026-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The VHSL Executive Committee approved the mid-cycle alignment plan for 2025-26 and 2026-27. A summary is below. The District and Region mid-cycle alignment plan is on the VHSL website under About VHSL > Alignment/Classification. Please click here OR...
View the New Region Alignment Here
View the New District Alignment Here
The following schools were moved up in classification due to being over the 5% threshold in their current classification.
Independence – 1,580 move from Class 5 to Class 6
J.R. Tucker – 1,590 move from Class 5 to Class 6
L.C. Bird – 1,602 move from Class 5 to Class 6
John Champe– 1,345 move from Class 4 to Class 5
Grafton – 948 move from Class 3 to Class 4
Lafayette – 957 move from Class 3 to Class 4
Westmoreland – 369 move from Class 1 to Class 2
The following schools due to drop in enrollment move down in classification
Meadowbrook – 1,446 move from Class 6 to Class 5
Highland Springs – 1,479 move from Class 6 to Class 5
Deep Run – 1,395 can move from Class 6 to Class 5
Freedom (Leesburg) – 1468 move from Class 6 to Class 5
Glen Allen – 1,402 move from Class 6 to Class 5
Louisa County – 1,200 move from Class 5 to Class 4
Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) – 524 move from Class 3 to Class 2
Armstrong – 532 move from Class 3 to Class 2
Luray– 343 move from Class 2 to Class 1
Riverheads– 337 move from Class 2 to Class 1
New Class and/or Region and/or District placement
Alleghany – move from Three Rivers to the Shenandoah District
Gloucester – move from Peninsula to the Bay Rivers District
Harrisonburg – move from Class 5 to Class 3 Region C/Valley District due to enrollment decrease from Rocktown school opening.
Martinsville – move from Piedmont to Three Rivers District
Rockbridge County – move from Valley to Shenandoah District