VHSL Announces Mid-Cycle Realignments for 2025-26 & 2026-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va . — The VHSL Executive Committee approved the mid-cycle alignment plan for 2025-26 and 2026-27. A summary is below.

Westmoreland – 369 move from Class 1 to Class 2

Lafayette – 957 move from Class 3 to Class 4

Grafton – 948 move from Class 3 to Class 4

John Champe– 1,345 move from Class 4 to Class 5

L.C. Bird – 1,602 move from Class 5 to Class 6

J.R. Tucker – 1,590 move from Class 5 to Class 6

Independence – 1,580 move from Class 5 to Class 6

The following schools were moved up in classification due to being over the 5% threshold in their current classification.

The following schools due to drop in enrollment move down in classification

Meadowbrook – 1,446 move from Class 6 to Class 5

Highland Springs – 1,479 move from Class 6 to Class 5

Deep Run – 1,395 can move from Class 6 to Class 5

Freedom (Leesburg) – 1468 move from Class 6 to Class 5

Glen Allen – 1,402 move from Class 6 to Class 5

Louisa County – 1,200 move from Class 5 to Class 4

Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) – 524 move from Class 3 to Class 2

Armstrong – 532 move from Class 3 to Class 2

Luray– 343 move from Class 2 to Class 1

Riverheads– 337 move from Class 2 to Class 1



