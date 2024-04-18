CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 6 all-state boys basketball team. South Lakes junior guard/forward Jordan Scott is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and South Lakes Head Coach Mike Desmond is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

A First Team All-State selection for the second straight season, the 6'7" Scott averaged 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as a junior. In the state title game against Patriot, he led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 9-of-12 from the floor, 2-of-4 from the three-point, and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

A four-star prospect and the No. 77 overall player nationally, as ranked by Rivals, Scott's lengthy offers list includes Michigan State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Washington. He currently remains uncommitted.

South Lakes Head Coach Mike Desmond led the Seahawks to a 26-2 record and the school's first ever state title with a 65-39 win over Patriot in the Class 6 Finals. It was the third time in school history to reach the State Championship game and the first time since 2003.

Demond has a career record of 109-15 in five seasons at South Lakes.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 6 All-State Hoops Teams for 2023-24 Here ***



