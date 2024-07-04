CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 1 All-State Boys Basketball tTeam. Lancaster junior guard Troy Henderson is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Lancaster Head Coach Dwayne Pinn is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

The 6'1" Henderson earned his way to a second straight state POY award after averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 3.1 steals per game as a junior. His 25.9 scoring average is No. 3 in Virginia and No. 142 nationally. He scored 30 points for the second straight year in the Class 1 Championship game.

In this year's State Final against Auburn, Henderson went 11-of-23 from the floor, 3-of-10 from 3-point, and 5-of-5 from the free throw line, along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals. In the 2023 finals against George Wythe, he went 11-of-16 from the floor, scoring 25 of the Red Devils' first 47 points. He added six rebounds to lead the Red Devils to the 2023 Class 1 title.

Henderson holds offers from the College of Charleston, Mount St. Mary's, Ohio University, and Radford. He currently remains uncommitted.

Lancaster Head Coach Dwayne Pinn earned his second straight COY honor, leading Lancaster to a 27-2 record and its second straight Class 1 title with a 65-59 win over Auburn in the Finals. His team is the first Northern Neck District team to win consecutive State Basketball Championships.

It was Lancaster's fourth time reaching the Championship game since 2016 and the school's fourth state title, winning in 2012, 2018, and 2023. Pinn has a career record of 79-4 in three seasons leading the Red Devils.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



*** See VHSL Class 1 All-State Hoops Teams for 2023-24 Here ***



