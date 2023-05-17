CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 6 All-State Boys Basketball Team. Hayfield’s 6’2” senior point guard Daryl (DJ) Holloway is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Hayfield Head Coach Carlos Poindexter repeats as the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Holloway, the Region 6C POY, averaged 13.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game this season for the Hawks. He has committed to playing college basketball at Division II Belmont Abbey College (NC).

Coach Poindexter guided Hayfield to a second straight Class 6 state championship with a 30-1 record. The Hawks earned their repeat with a 52-41 win over Patriot in the Finals. Poindexter’s Hawks posted a 75-3 record the past three seasons and a 62-1 record since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



