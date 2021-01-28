VirginiaPreps - VHSL 2021 Swimming & Diving Championships Relocate Sites

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to the original venue for the 2020-21 Swimming and Diving Championships disallowing relays, the VHSL has relocated all swimming and diving championship sites. The dates and sites of the events are as follows:





Dates:

Class 1-2 Combined Diving – February 9 – Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 1-2 Combined Swimming – February 11 – Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 3 Diving – February 9 – Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 3 Swimming – February 14 – Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 4 Diving – February 9 – Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 4 Swimming – February 13 – Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 5 Diving – February 9 – Jeff Rouse Swim Center (Stafford)

Class 5 Swimming – February 12 – Oak Marr RECenter (Oakton)

Class 6 Diving – February 10 – Jeff Rouse Swim Center (Stafford)

Class 6 Swimming – February 13 – Oak Marr RECenter (Oakton)





Each meet will be a one-day event consisting of timed finals competition.





Additional details, such as meet timeline, logistics, etc. will be forthcoming soon. If you have any questions, please contact Shawn Knight (sknight@vhsl.org).



