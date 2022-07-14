VHSL 2021-22 Class 6 All-State Softball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State Softball Team. James Madison's junior third baseman Katrina Swan is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and James Madison's Head Coach Jim Adkins is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Swan, a First Team selection on the Washington Post All-Met team, batted .539 with 48 hits, 42 RBI, three home runs, 11 doubles, one triple, and 12 stolen bases. In addition, the Region D Player of the Year had a .542 OBA, a 1.328 OPS, scored 35 runs, and a .930 field average. Trailing 5-3 entering the top of the seventh in the Class 6 state finals against defending State Champion Cosby, her one-out, game-winning two-run homer gave the Warhawks a 7-6 lead that held up in the Titans home half of the seventh.

Madison Head Coach Jim Adkins led the Warhawks to a 24-3 record and the school’s eighth State Championship and the third at helm with a 7-6 win over Cosby in the Finals. An Adkins-led Warhawks team won state titles in 2017 and 2018. It’s the team’s fourth appearance in the State Championship game since 2016.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one DP-flex, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

