VHSL 2021-22 Class 6 All-State Girls Soccer Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State Girls Soccer Team. In addition, Yorktown junior Ami Davis is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Yorktown Head Coach Hannah Davis is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Davis, a Washington Post All-Met first-team selection and a key member of Yorktown’s back line that allowed one goal throughout the regional playoffs and State Tournament, scored the game-winning goal with less than 12 minutes remaining in the Patriots' 1-0 State Final win over Floyd Kellam. In addition this season, she scored five goals and had one assist while leading a defensive group that produced 18 clean sheets in 24 games.

Yorktown Coach Hannah Davis guided the Patriots to a 22-1-1 record and a third state title. Yorktown also won State Championships in 2017 and 2019. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the Patriots did not have a chance to defend their title in 2020.

Sixteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (four forwards, four midfielders, four defensive players, one goalie, and three at-large from any position).

Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches (2 from each region).



*** See the VHSL Class 6 All-State Girls Soccer Teams for 2021-22 Here ***



