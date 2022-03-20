 VirginiaPreps - VHSL 2021-22 Class 6 All-State Girls Basketball Teams
VHSL 2021-22 Class 6 All-State Girls Basketball Teams

Madison's Alayna Arnolie helped the Warhawks capture their third straight state title and was named the VHSL Class 6 State Player of the Year for 2021-22 in Girls Hoops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State Girls Basketball Team.

James Madison 5’8” senior point guard Alayna Arnolie is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Osbourn Park Head Coach Chrissy Kelly is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Arnolie, a Gettysburg College commit, led the Warhawks to a third straight Class 6 State Championship. Madison won its three-peat with a 38-29 win over Osbourn Park in the finals.

Kelly led Osbourn Park to a 24-2 record and the Class 6B region championship.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second Teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region). Other teams will be announced as they are selected.


