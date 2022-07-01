VHSL 2021-22 Class 6 All-State Boys Lacrosse Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State Boys Lacrosse Team.

Riverside senior defenseman Aidan Fairchild is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and James Madison Head Coach Aaron Solomon is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Fairchild, who will play collegiately at the University of Richmond, led all Patriot defensemen with 82 groundballs and caused a team-best 44 turnovers this spring. A Second Team Washington Post All-Met selection, he added four goals and 16 assists this season for the Pioneers.

The Class 6 Coach of the Year, Aaron Solomon, guided James Madison to a 17-4 record including an 8-5 win over Battlefield in the State Championship game. It’s the second state title for the Warhawks and the third straight year reaching the state title game (the 2020 championships were not held due to COVID).

Madison won the Class 6 Championship in 2019 with an 11-3 win over Robinson and dropped last year’s final to Yorktown 9-8 in overtime.

Sixteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (four attackmen, four midfield, four defensemen, one goalie, one face-off specialist, one short-stick defensive midfielder, and one long-stick midfielder). Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).



*** See the VHSL Class 6 All-State Boys Lacrosse Teams for 2021-22 Here ***



