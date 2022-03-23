VHSL 2021-22 Class 6 All-State Basketball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-state Boys Basketball Team.

Landstown 6’5” senior guard Donald Hand Jr. is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Hayfield Head Coach Carlos Poindexter is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Hand, who is set to play his College Basketball in the ACC at Boston College, averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.8 steals per game this season for the 17-5 Eagles.

Poindexter guided Hayfield to a 32-0 record and the Class 6 state title with a 67-47 win over Battlefield in the finals. It is the first state championship in program history.

The 32 wins by the Hawks is the second-most wins in VHSL boys basketball history, only trailing Maggie Walker’s 39-1 mark set during the 1952-53 season as a member of the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic League (VIAL). The forerunner to the Virginia Interscholastic Association (VIA), which existed from April 1954 through August 1969. The VHSL recognizes all individual and team records from both associations.

Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

