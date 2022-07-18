VHSL 2021-22 Class 5 All-State Softball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 5 All-State Softball Team. Stone Bridge junior pitcher Kayla Fekel is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Stone Bridge Head Coach Billy Rice is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Fekel, a First Team selection on the Washington Post All-Met team, struck out 309 batters, walked 11 in 158 innings pitched, won finished with a 19-6 record. In addition, she threw a no-hitter in the state quarterfinals, followed by a 15-strikeout perfect game in the State Semifinals and an 11-strikeout game in a 2-1 win in the finals. She batted .462 with 35 RBI, eight home runs, four triples, eight doubles, and 29 stolen bases.

Stone Bridge Head Coach Billy Rice guided Stone Bridge to a 22-6 record and the school’s second State Championship with a 2-1 win over Hickory in the Finals. The Bulldogs won their first state title in 2019, with two runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2006.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one DP-flex, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight softball coaches (2 from each region).



