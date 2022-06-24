VHSL 2021-22 Class 5 All-State Girls Soccer Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 5 All-State Girls Soccer Team. In addition, Briar Woods senior forward Taylor Price is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Briar Woods Head Coach Caly Bruton is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Price, the Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year, totaled 32 goals and 15 assists for the Falcons this season. In addition, Price, who will play at Virginia Tech in the fall, had seven hat tricks, including a hat trick in the Falcons' 7-1 State Semifinal win over Frank Cox from Virginia Beach.

Coach Caly Bruton of Briar Woods guided the Falcons to an undefeated 20-0-2 record and the Class 5 State Championship with a 1-0 win over First Colonial in the finals after losing to the Patriots in PKs 3-2 (3-3 in regulation and OT) in last year’s championship game. It’s the third state title for the Falcons and first since 2018. Briar Woods also won in 2014.

Sixteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (four forwards, four midfielders, four defensive players, one goalie, and three at-large from any position).

Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches (2 from each region).



