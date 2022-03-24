VHSL 2021-22 Class 5 All-State Girls Basketball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 5 All-State Girls Basketball Team.

Menchville 5’11” junior forward Amari Smith is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Menchville Head Coach Adrian Webb is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Smith averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game for the Monarchs. Webb guided Menchville to a 24-3 record and the Class 5 state title with a 59-36 win over previously unbeaten Woodgrove in the Finals. It was the first State Basketball Championship in program history.

Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region). Other teams will be announced as they are selected.



*** See VHSL Class 5 All-State Girls Hoops Teams for 2021-22 Here ***



