 VirginiaPreps - VHSL 2021-22 Class 5 All-State Basketball Teams
VHSL 2021-22 Class 5 All-State Basketball Teams

Brian Alexander was instrumental in Maury reaching the State Championship game for the second time in four years and scored 28 points
Brian Alexander was instrumental in Maury reaching the State Championship game for the second time in four years and scored 28 points (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 5 All-State Boys Basketball team.

Maury 6’3” senior guard Brian Alexander is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Highland Springs Head Coach Reggie Tennyson is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Alexander averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, leading Maury to a 25-3 record, their second regional title in four years and the State Finals. He scored 28 in his final game with the Commodores.

Tennyson led Highland Springs to a 23-4 record and the Class 5 state title with a 63-62 win over Maury in the title game. It was the Springers’ first State Basketball Championship since the 2006-07 campaign.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).


*** See VHSL Class 5 All-State Hoops Teams for 2021-22 Here ***


Highland Springs Head Coach Reggie Tennyson, seen here chatting with Quanye Veney, led the Springers to their third state title in program history, which marked their first since 2007
Highland Springs Head Coach Reggie Tennyson, seen here chatting with Quanye Veney, led the Springers to their third state title in program history, which marked their first since 2007 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
