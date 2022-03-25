VHSL 2021-22 Class 5 All-State Basketball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 5 All-State Boys Basketball team.

Maury 6’3” senior guard Brian Alexander is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Highland Springs Head Coach Reggie Tennyson is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Alexander averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, leading Maury to a 25-3 record, their second regional title in four years and the State Finals. He scored 28 in his final game with the Commodores.

Tennyson led Highland Springs to a 23-4 record and the Class 5 state title with a 63-62 win over Maury in the title game. It was the Springers’ first State Basketball Championship since the 2006-07 campaign.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



