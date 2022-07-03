VHSL 2021-22 Class 5 All-State Baseball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 5 All-State Baseball Team. In addition, Nansemond River senior shortstop Clay Grady is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Douglas Freeman Head Coach Ray Moore is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Grady, signed with Virginia Tech, batted .465 with 23 RBI and 27 runs scored. In addition, the Class 5 Region B Player of the Year and 2022 All-Tidewater Baseball Player of the Year had 12 doubles and four triples this season. Grady led Nansemond River to the Class 5 state semifinals before falling to Glen Allen in a walk-off homer in extra innings.

Moore guided Douglas Freeman to a 22-4 record and the Class 5 state baseball title with a 4-0 win over rival Glen Allen in the Championship game after dropping the Region C title game 4-3 to the Jaguars. It’s Freeman’s first State Championship to go along with a runner-up finish in 2014, a 6-4 loss to Hickory in 10 innings.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, one 1st baseman, one 2nd baseman, one 3rd baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players). Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).



