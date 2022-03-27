VHSL 2021-22 Class 4 All-State Girls Basketball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 4 All-State Girls basketball Team.

King’s Fork 5’8” senior guard Yasmine Brown is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and King’s Fork Head Coach Maurice Fofana is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Brown averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.0 steals per game this season, while King’s Fork Head Coach Maurice Fofana guided the Bulldogs to a 24-3 record and the Class 4 state title with a 71-67 win over Millbrook in the Finals. It is the first State Basketball Championship in program history.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



