VHSL 2021-22 Class 4 All-State Boys Lacrosse Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 4 All-State Boys Lacrosse Team.

E.C. Glass senior midfielder Eli Wood is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Atlee Head Coach Fielding Crawford is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.





Wood, a 2021 VHSL Class 4 First Team All-State wide receiver, scored 64 goals and 32 assists to lead the Hilltoppers this spring. He also totaled 46 ground balls and caused 15 turnovers.

The Class 4 COY, Fielding Crawford, led Atlee to a 16-4 win over Loudoun County in the State Championship game. As a result, Atlee became the first Richmond-area public school to win a boys lacrosse state title. The Raiders finished the season 18-2.

Sixteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (four attackmen, four midfield, four defensemen, one goalie, one face-off specialist, one short-stick defensive midfielder, and one long-stick midfielder). Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).



*** See the VHSL Class 4 All-State Boys Lacrosse Teams for 2021-22 Here ***



