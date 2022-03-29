VHSL 2021-22 Class 4 All-State Basketball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 4 All-State Boys Basketball team.

Varina 6’8” senior guard Alphonzo Billups is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Varina Head coach Kenneth Randolph is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

A VCU signee, Billups averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this season while shooting 70% from the field on two-point attempts, 36% from three-point, and 70% from the free-throw line.

Randolph guided the Blue Devils to a 25-1 record and the Class 4 state title with a 61-35 win over Loudoun County in the Finals. It is the second State Basketball Championship in school history. Winning by 25 points per game in the State Tournament, the Blue Devils claimed the program’s first state title in 2018.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



