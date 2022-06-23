VHSL 2021-22 Class 4 All-State Baseball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 4 All-State Baseball Team. In addition, Hanover senior Seth Keller, a First Team selection at both shortstop and pitcher, is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Hanover Head Coach Tyler Kane is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

The Virginia Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year and an ODU signee, Keller, batted .554 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI, leading the Hawks to the Region D and Class 4 state titles. He had amassed an OBP of .674 and stole 14 bases. Keller also compiled a 6-0 record with a 0.74 ERA while allowing only nine hits and 75 strikeouts.

Head Coach Tyler Kane guided the Hawks to a 23-2 record and an 11-0 win in the State Championship game against James Wood. The Hawks outscored their three opponents 34-3 in the state tournament defeating Warhill 10-0 in the quarterfinals and Jefferson Forest 13-3 in the state semifinals. It’s Hanover’s fourth state title and its first since 2016.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, one 1st Baseman, one 2nd Baseman, one 3rd Baseman, one Shortstop, three Outfielders, one DH, two at-large players). Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).



