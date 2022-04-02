 VirginiaPreps - VHSL 2021-22 Class 3 All-State Basketball Teams
basketball

VHSL 2021-22 Class 3 All-State Basketball Teams

Chris Fields Jr. of Petersburg was a double-double machine for the Crimson Wave as they reached the Class 3 State Championship game at VCU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 3 All-State Boys Basketball Team.

Petersburg 6’5” junior forward Christopher Fields, Jr. is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Cave Spring Head Coach Jacob Gruse is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

Fields averaged 18.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game leading Petersburg to a 22-4 record and the State Finals.

Gruse led Cave Spring to a 29-1 record and the Class 3 state title with a 76-75 win over Petersburg. It was the Knights’ fifth State Championship.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).


*** See the VHSL Class 3 All-State Hoops Teams for 2021-22 Here ***


Jacob Gruse led Cave Spring to its second state title in three seasons, this time beating Petersburg in the title game at VCU
