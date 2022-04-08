VHSL 2021-22 Class 2 All-State Girls Basketball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 2 All-State Girls Basketball Team.

Luray 5’11” senior guard Emilee Weakley is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Central (Wise) Head Coach Robin Dotson is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Weakley averaged 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, leading Luray to a 27-3 record and back-to-back trips to the State Finals, including the 2021 State Championship.

VHSL Hall of Fame Head Coach Robin Dotson led Central (Wise) to a 26-5 record and the Class 2 state title with a 62-59 win over defending State Champion Luray in the Finals. It was the sixth state title for the Warriors over the past nine seasons. Other State Championships came in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, and 2014.

Dotson has 692 wins in his decorated coaching career, which included leading J.J. Kelly to a state title before it closed.

Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



