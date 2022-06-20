VHSL 2021-22 Class 2 All-State Boys Soccer Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 2 All-State Boys Soccer Team.

Clarke County senior forward Caleb Neiman is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Clarke County Head Coach Patrick Casey is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Neiman set a school record with 45 goals this season for the Eagles and 11 assists. His assist led to the game-winning goal in Clarke County’s 3-2 semifinal win over Radford. His second-half goal in the state finals provided the Eagles with their third goal to increase their lead to 3-1.

Casey led the Eagles to a 22-0 overall record and a 3-2 win over Glenvar in the state finals. It’s Clarke County’s fourth state title and its first since 2006.

Sixteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (four forwards, four midfielders, four defensive players, one goalie, and three at-large from any position). Only those players selected to the Firs Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches (2 from each region).



