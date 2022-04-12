 VirginiaPreps - VHSL 2021-22 Class 2 All-State Basketball Teams
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 16:45:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

VHSL 2021-22 Class 2 All-State Basketball Teams

Tyler Nickel finished his East Rockingham career as the all-time leading scorer in VHSL history with 2909 points, surpassing the previous mark of 2801 set by Gate City alum Mac McClung
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 2 All-state Boys Basketball Team.

East Rockingham 6’7” senior forward Tyler Nickel is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and John Marshall Head Coach Tytrail White is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Nickel averaged 34.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field, 41% from 3-point, and 84% from the free-throw line for an Eagles squad that went 23-6 overall. The University of North Carolina signee finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in VHSL history with 2,909 points. Nickel also finished with 817 career rebounds, 333 assists, 159 steals, and 127 blocks.

John Marshall Head Coach Ty White led the Justices to a 22-5 record and the Class 2 state title with an 82-43 win over Radford in the Finals. John Marshall has won four state crowns since 2014 and two of the past three Class 2 state titles.

John Marshall did not play in 2020-21 due to COVID. It is the Justices' ninth State Basketball Championship in program history.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second Teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).


Ty White led John Marshall to its fourth state title since 2014 as the Justices put forth a dominating display in their 82-43 rout of Radford in the Class 2 title game
