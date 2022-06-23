VHSL 2021-22 Class 2 All-State Baseball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 2 All-State Baseball Team. In addition, Appomattox County junior pitcher Alex Caruso is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Appomattox County Head Coach Joe Caruso is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Alex Caruso pitched and batted the Raiders to the Class 2 state title tossing a complete game 4-2 win over John Battle. Caruso, the son of Appomattox County’s head coach, compiled a 9-0 pitching record with one save, a 1.76 ERA, and 53 strikeouts. He batted .416 with 32 RBI and two home runs, including seven doubles, two triples, and seven stolen bases.

Coach Caruso guided the Raiders to a 23-1 record and the baseball program’s first state title in school history.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, one 1st baseman, one 2nd baseman, one 3rd baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players).

Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).



