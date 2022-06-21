VHSL 2021-22 Class 1 All-State Boys Soccer Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 1 All-State Boys Soccer Team.

Auburn senior midfielder Chris Neal is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Galax Head Coach James Kohl is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Neal, who will play soccer at Mars Hill University (NC) in the fall, made 21 appearances for Auburn this spring and scored 22 goals and a school-record 15 assists. He finished with 32 career assists.

First-year Head Coach, James Kohl, led Galax to a 14-8-2 overall record and a 2-0 win over Northampton in the Class 1 state finals. It’s Galax’s sixth state championship over the past eight seasons (COVID canceled the 2020 season). The Maroon Tide has played in every final but one (2016) since 2014, with their lone runner-up trophy coming in last year’s loss in penalty kicks to Rappahannock.

Sixteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (four forwards, four midfielders, four defensive players, one goalie, and three at-large from any position).

Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches (2 from each region).





