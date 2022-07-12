VHSL 2021-22 Class 1 All-State Baseball Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 1 All-State Baseball Team. In addition, Grayson County senior Andrew Shaffner is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Rappahannock Head Coach James Bieger is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Shaffner, who will play at North Carolina State in the fall, batted .545 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI, and 51 runs this spring with a .664 OBP, 1.114 SLG, and a 1.778 OPS. His season stats included 48 hits, 13 doubles, and two triples. Shaffner also compiled a 6-0 pitching record with three saves, a 0.156 ERA, and 94 strikeouts in 45 innings.

Bieger guided Rappahannock to a 20-4 record and a 9th inning walk-off 1-0 win over Rappahannock County in the Class 1 State Championship game. It’s Rappahannock’s fourth state title overall and its first since 2016. The other championships came in 2010 and 1993.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, one 1st baseman, one 2nd baseman, one 3rd baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players). Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).



