VirginiaPreps - Veteran Clemson defensive lineman in the transfer portal

Williams signed with Clemson in 2016 out of Virginia Beach, Va. Rivals.com billed him four stars and regarded him as the nation's No. 4 strongside end prospect and fourth overall regardless of position in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Williams has spent his entire career at defensive tackle at Clemson, weighing in at over 300 pounds for much of his career with the Tigers.

The former Frank Cox High standout entered the 2020 season with nearly 450 career snaps, spanning nearly 30 games.

Williams started three games last fall, drawing work in all 12 games. He logged just over 200 snaps.

Williams was a redshirt junior in 2020.

