FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 1, 2022

Charlottesville, Va. - Due to a scheduling conflict, the VHSL Class 5 and Class 6 State semifinals scheduled for Friday, November 11, at Riverbend High School will now take place at Massaponax High School.

Chancellor High School will host the Class 3 and Class 4 State Semifinals.

Starting times and locations for the 2022 VHSL Field Hockey State Semifinals.





FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH: Massaponax High School:

9:30 AM – Class 6 Winner of Region B Champ vs. Region A Runner-up VS. Winner of Region C Champ vs Region D Runner-up

Warm ups may begin one hour prior to game start on the game field.





11:30AM – Class 6 Winner of Region D Champ vs. Region C Runner-Up VS. Winner of Region A Champ vs. Region B Runner-up

Warm ups may begin one hour prior to game start on the practice field





1:30 PM – Class 5: Winner of Region B Champ vs. Region A Runner-Up VS. Winner of Region C Champ vs. Region D Runner-Up

Warm ups may begin one hour prior to game start on practice field





3:30 PM – Class 5: Winner of Region D Champ vs. Region C Runner-Up VS. Winner of Region A Champ vs. Region B Runner-Up

Warm ups may begin one hour prior to game start on the practice field





FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH : Chancellor High School:

9:30 AM – Class 4 Winner of Region B Champ vs. Region A Runner-up VS. Winner of Region C Champ vs Region D Runner-up

Warm ups may begin one hour prior to game start on the game field.





11:30AM – Class 4 Winner of Region D Champ vs. Region C Runner-Up VS. Winner of Region A Champ vs. Region B Runner-up

Warm ups may begin one hour prior to game start on the practice field





1:30 PM – Class 1-3: Winner of Region B Champ vs. Region A 4th place VS. Winner of Region A Runner-up vs. Region B 3rd place

Warm ups may begin one hour prior to game start on practice Field





3:30 PM – Class 1-3: Winner of Region A Champ vs. Region B 4th place VS. Winner of Region B Runner Up vs. Region A 3rd place

Warm ups may begin one hour prior to game start on the practice field



