Varina has checked off off a lot off of their "to do" list but there is much still to do. Varina beat Highland Springs and checked off a lot of boxes with their first win over the Springers since 2012, knocked them out of the playoffs, ended their 40-game win streak and avenged their regular season loss. Today Varina checked another box when they avenged their season opening loss to Manchester. It felt like playoff football arriving to Manchester seeing the parking lot filling in. A cloudy sky, a damp, cold and at times drizzly afternoon... it was football weather. As we inched closer to game time the stands overfilled and there were fans around the field watching this one. What they got was a defensive battle early with the Blue Devils enjoying a 13-3 lead at the half. What they got in the second half was a Varina team pulling away was Varina pulling away only to see Manchester never really go away and make it interesting in the fourth quarter. In the end the Blue Devils made the plays when they counted the most whether it was on offense or defense. That is why at the end Varina was victorious and hoisting their first region title since 2008.

Story of the 1st Quarter

Manchester put together a 51 yard drive to open the game but unfortunately for the Lancers they had to settle for a field goal rather than a touchdown. The Lancers spread the ball out all over between Roemell Garcia, Chase Kelly, Shamar Figueroa and Quantez Christian. It was a 9-yard run by Christian on 3rd & 6 that put the Lancers knocking on the door of the end zone at the 9. Alonzo Ford came through for the Blue Devils with 2 tackles for a loss of a total of 4 yards. On 3rd & goal the Lancers Figueroa carried for 5 yards but got no closer due to a stop from Jalen Murphy. That forced the Lancers into the 25-yard field goal from Mason Domazos to give the Lancers a 3-0 lead. Varina answered the Lancers score with a touchdown drive. Varina with the ball at their own 39 marched 61 yards in a matter of 4 plays! Bobby Dunn hit Barry Hill and Isiah Paige for a total of 21 yards on 2 passes. With the ball at the Lancer 45, Jaelin Walker pulled off the reverse and raced down the field scoring the first Varina touchdown of the day. Varina had themselves a 7-3 lead. Things almost took a turn for the worst when Manchester fumbled the return but they were able to recover. The combo of Patrick Watson and Roemell Garcia kept the Lancers moving the ball but Varina's defense did not make it easy. Varina's Quenton Baylor brokeup a 2nd down pass and Isiah Paige on defense came up with a stop of Patrick Watson on 4th & 1 to force a turnover on downs. Varina would not capitalize however. The Lancer defense would hold forcing the Blue Devils to a 3 & out and putting the Lancer offense back on the field. After overcoming a an early penalty on the driver the Lancers faced a 4th & 4 when Roemell Garcia busted off a 9-yard run down to the Varina 22 to extend the Lancer driver.

Story of the 2nd Quarter

Into the second quarter we rolled with the Lancers facing a 3rd & 13 after 2 stops by the Varina defense. On 4th & 13 at the Varina 25 Roemell Garcia let one rip but Quenton Baylor came in for second pass breakup of the game. Turnover on downs, Varina against had the ball but the Blue Devils were never able to overcome the setback of a chop block on the return. The Lancer defense took care of the rest forcing the Blue Devils into another 3 & out as the Lancer defense was keeping this potent offense in check. Disaster nearly struck Manchester when Garcia fumbled on a first down run from their own 36. Chase Kelly was able to recover the loose ball and the Lancers even picked up a yard in the process. Faced with a 3rd & 9 Deonte Hill caught a pass from his QB to extend the driver... bigger things would loom for Deonte in this one. The Lancers kept the ball moving until they got to the Varina 37. Three plays netted the Lancers a total of 2 yards forcing a Lancer punt. Varina would have to go 88 yards in order to get their second touchdown and they did just that. Isiah Paige, Quenton Baylor, Dunn, Barry Hill all made plays. Dunn also almost had a major blunder when he fumbled on 1st & 10 at their own 34. That backed the Blue Devils up 9 yards but Dunn's pass to Baylor and a Jaelin Walker run erased that deficit. making it 4th & 1 for Varina. On the Walker play Quantez Christian left the game with an injury and he would not return, a big loss for the Lancers on both sides of the ball. Also on this play was a controversial play as Varina fumbled the ball and Manchester came up with it but the refs ruled the Blue Devil down. A huge early play that could have been a game changer but we will never know. On 1st & 10 Varina was called for a false start, facing 1st & 15 Dunn aired it out, hit Barry Hill who took it 61 yards for a score! 13-3 Varina led the defending Class 6 State Champions. Varina's defense protected the Blue Devil lead by holding Manchester to a 3 & out and Varina was back on offense. Varina at the Lancer 40 moved the ball with Bobby Dunn either passing or running that pigskin. With the ball at the Lancer 24 Dunn hit Barry Hill for an 18-yard gain to the 6 of Manchester. That is how the half would end with the Blue Devils on the Lancer 6 threatening but running out of time.

Story of the 3rd Quarter

Varina would pickup where they left off in the third quarter... threatening. Barry Hill on the kick return was hit late out of bounds drawing a flag against Manchester. With the ball at the Manchester 38 Jaelin Walker scored his 2nd touchdown of the night giving the Blue Devils a 20-3 lead early in the third quarter. The Varina defense backed up the play of the offense forcing Manchester to a 3 & out with Lorenz Terry batting down a Roemell Garcia pass on 3rd down. Backed up after the punt at their own 37 James Reid ran two plays including an 8 yard carried while dragging the Lancer defender behind him. Penalties plagued the Lancer defense on this drive what with an offsides and facemask call. Varina also got hit with penalty, a holding call on first down set the Blue Devils back but they kept coming. Isiah Paige, James Reid, the Blue Devils offense just kept attacking till they were on the 1-yard line of the Lancers. It took 3 plays but Dunn finally got it in with 3:37 remaining in the quarter but the Blue Devils had a commanding 27-3 lead over the Lancers. The Lancers would not go quietly however. Roemell Garcia got the first for the Lancers and two big plays from Shamar Figueroa and Shelton. That put the ball at the Varina 18 and Figueroa and Garcia kept attacking, kept coming pushing but not breaking the Blue Devil defense. 3rd & 3 at the Varina 11 that was all the room the Lancers needed for Garcia hit Deonte Hill for the Lancers first touchdown of the day. With a Mason Domazos PAT the lead was trimmed to 27-10.

Story of the 4th Quarter

Things would get interesting in the fourth quarter. The Lancers down 27-10 would see their defense hold Varina to a 3& out. Cameron Sturdifen would come up with the stop of Bobby Dunn on the run short 4 yards of the first. The Lancers on 2nd down would air it out with Garcia hitting Deonte Hill with a pass of 34 yards down to the Varina 31. On a quarterback keeper the Lancers would be called for holding but this would not be the worst thing to happen to the Lancers on this drive. On the very next play, 1st & 28 at the 49 Garcia would fire his shot and Quenton Baylor would make the play on defense for the Blue Devils intercepting the pass. Another awesome stand by the Lancer defense would bail out the Lancers as Varina would be held to a 3 & out and again punting the ball. Manchester's second touchdown of the game did not come without a scare. From their own 14 the Lancers would march 85 yards for the score. After a Garcia run for a first the Lancers Patrick Watson nearly fumbled the ball on 1st & 20 from their own 26 but he was able to recover the loose ball. As it was the Lancers faced a 2nd & 17 and although Shamar Figueroa was able to run for 8 yards, he could not manage no more than that. 3rd & 9 at their own 27 Roemell Garcia took his shot and that shot landed in the hands of Deonte Hill for 73 yards and the touchdown. The Lancers would go for the 2-point conversion but it would fail. The Lancers now trailed 27-16. Varina at the Lancer 47 after the return gained a yard from a Brysen Ross run but Bobby Dunn on third down would hit Barry Hill who is having a sensational couple of weeks with a 52-yard shot, Hill's second touchdown of the game and with 4:28 the Blue Devils put a little distance between them and the Lancers. Manchester would put together a long drive beginning at their won 40. A second down pass would be batted down and by the time Lorenz Terry got to Roemell Garcia on a third down quarterback keeper the senior QB had already gained 12 yards. Garcia and the Lancers followed that play up with an 11-yard shot to Deonte Hill and Manchester was not giving up by any stretch. After a Garcia run and set of penalties assessed to both teams the Lancers had the ball at the Varina 29. Garcia hit Shamar Figueroa for a 10-yard pass in the air but the next two passes would not fare as well. However Figueroa again came through for the Lancers to put the ball on the 4 for the Lancers with 2:35 remaining in the game and a fresh set of downs. 2 plays and the Lancers had not been able to make a dent in the Varina defense. 3rd & goal for the Lancers the ball was lost and Varina came up with the recovery with 2:01 remaining. The Blue Devils backed up at their own 8 could not afford a mistake but neither could Manchester. The Lancers however were called for offsides moving Varina up 5. Jaelin Walker picked up the first down on a 7 yards run and Brysen Ross picked up a yard to their own 21. The Lancer defense would clamp down forcing a Blue Devil punt. Manchester on offense for perhaps the final time of the night threw two incomplete passes and on third & 10 Jaelin Walker intercepts Roemell Garcia with 15 seconds remaining. Game over! The Blue Devils simply take the knee and win their first region title since 2008!

Varina 34, Manchester 16 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 7:20(1Q) 25-yard field goal for Mason Domazos. 3-0 Manchester 6:23(1Q) 45-yard Jaelin Walker run. Kamden Reed PAT. 7-3 Varina 2:25(2Q) 61-yard pass from Bobby Dunn to Barry Hill. PAT no good. 13-3 Varina 11:40(3Q) 38-yard Jaelin Walker run. Kamden Reed PAT. 20-3 Varina 3:57(3Q) 4-yard Bobby Dunn run. Kamden Reed PAT. 27-3 Varina :24(3Q) 11-yard pass from Roemell Garcia to Deonte Hill. Mason Domazos PAT. 27-10 Varina 5:26(4Q) 73-yard pass from Roemell Garcia to Deonte Hill. 2-point conversion fail. 27-16 Varina 4:28(4Q) 52-yard pass from Bobby Dunn to Barry Hill. Kamden Reed PAT. 34-16 Varina

Players of the Game