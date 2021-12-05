Varina Survives Bulldogs 35-28, Punches Ticket To Liberty

For the first seven weeks of the season the closest game Varina had was a 7-point win over Hermitage. In the five games after the Blue Devils have had close call after close call. A one-point loss to Patrick Henry. A one-point win over Highland Springs. An overtime win over Powhatan by one point. King George was close for a half before the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half. A two-point win over Patrick Henry in the closing seconds of the game. Varina doesn't win pretty but they win and yesterday against King's Fork, they did just that with a script similar to the preceding five games. A touchdown in the closing seconds of the game in a game that was back and forth all day long. This game was full of intensity from start to finish. Before the game could even begin, the two teams taunted one another with the school colors flying in the flags being waved by the opposing players. The hand gestures, the creeping to mid-field before the coaches could settle their players down and get them to the sidelines. King's Fork making their first appearance was not in any way, shape or form intimidated by the perennial contender of Varina and the Blue Devils were surely not intimidated by the Bulldogs.

1st Quarter

King's Fork who was anything but intimidated struck first, within the first two minutes of the game after their first two plays were anything but memorable. The first pass of the day from Cameron Butler fell incomplete and the Bulldogs were called for holding on a Javon Ford run. Butler was a story and looked every bit the part of a leader in this game and this first drive gave those in attendance a glimpse of what was to come. Butler backed up 15 yards due the penalty scrambled for 9 yards and then threw a dart to Kaletri Boyd who raced up the field out of reach of the Varina defenders for the first score of the game.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYWxldHJhIEJveWQgd2l0aCA3NnlkIFREIGNhdGNoLiAgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LRkhTZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtGSFNmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gc3RyaWtlcyBmaXJzdC4g ICA3LTAsIDEwOjE5IDFxLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25l czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2 YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMmVpbE9FVUViWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzJlaWxPRVVFYlk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBD UkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4v c3RhdHVzLzE0NjcyMDkyNTI0MjMwNTc0MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Ironically enough, for just about every Bulldog score, the Blue Devils had an answer. Within two minutes the Blue Devils were in the end zone. The Blue Devils marched down the field with a mix of Anthony Fisher, Curtis Green and Kyree Surita carrying the ball to establish the run early. Fisher was the one to punch it from 11 yards out to answer the Bulldog touchdown and tie up the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbHVlIERldmlscyBjb21lIHJpZ2h0IGJhY2sgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudEZpc2hlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW50RmlzaGVyPC9hPiBwdW5jaGluZyB0aGUgZW5kIHpvbmUu ICAgVGllZCBhdCA3LCA4OjA2IDFxLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnly b25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQ cmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFs czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZmSVR4eDd6bTgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GZklUeHg3em04PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExl d2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D UkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3MjExMDM4MjczNzIwMzI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==



The Bulldogs put together a long, time consuming drive that began from their own 31. Butler continued to hit his mark in the passing game spreading it out to playmakers such as Bravion Campbell, Khailil Sharpe and even Javon Ford. The Bulldogs converted two third downs and a fourth & 2 to reach the Varina 9. It appeared the Bulldogs would score yet again which would have been detrimental to the psyche of the Blue Devils. Instead the Blue Devil defense stood tall. First down Bravion Campbell carried to the 7 and was brought down by Curtis Green. Second down Cameron Butler went with the keeper and was stopped at the one by Amari Baylor. Third down Butler was stuffed at the line. On fourth down, the Bulldogs went for it rather than settle for a field goal and the Blue Devils stuffed the line again, Butler came up inches short of the score. The Bulldog defense made their own plays forcing a three and out. The Blue Devils did themselves no favors with a bad snap on third down.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2FsIGxpbmUgc3RhbmQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVmFyaW5hRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFZhcmluYUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNq b25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBz Uml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYkZGYkdkV09teCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2JGRmJHZFdPbXg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMg KEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjRE YW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0NjcyMTQ3MTIxNDAxNDg3Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

2nd Quarter

If you like offense, the second quarter was the quarter for you. The had the ball at the Varina 37 and with a penalty against Varina for face mask, the Bulldogs had just 22 yards separating them and in the end zone and they closed that gap when Butler hit Markeese Green. Just like that, the Bulldogs were back in the lead.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMiB5ZCBURCBwYXNzIHRvIE1hcmtlZXNlIEdyZWVuIGFuZCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tGSFNmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS0ZIU2Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBiYWNrIHRvIHRoZSBs ZWFkLiAgMTA6NTMgMnEsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v S0ZIU2Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLRkhTZm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+IDE0LTcuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5 cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU2dzdU1KQUJvdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1Nnc3VNSkFCb3Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0 RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3Rh dHVzLzE0NjcyMTcwMzQyMTU4ODY4NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RGVjZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Within a minute the Blue Devils answered another Bulldog score. Kenny Faison had a huge return to give the Blue Devils good field position and they were helped out too by a personal foul against the Bulldogs. Anthony Fisher carried for 8 but a bad snap cost the Blue Devils 4 yards. The Blue Devil offense kept coming and Anthony Fisher scored from one yard out for his 2nd touchdown of the day.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudEZpc2hlcj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW50RmlzaGVyPC9hPiB3aXRoIGhpcyAy bmQgVEQgb2YgdGhlIGRheS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVmFyaW5hRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhcmlu YUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB0aWVzIGl0IHVwLCA5OjUwIDJxLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JhNTFw d0F3ZjgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYTUxcHdBd2Y4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3MjE4ODU5MjY2NjQ2MDE2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Tied at 14, King's Fork and Varina had scored on 3 of their first 4 possessions of the game. Could they make it 4 of 5? King's Fork put together a 5-play, 57 yard drive that saw Butler and Markeese Green hookup yet again, this one from 40 yards out as the Bulldog offense continued to play an electric pace.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJrZWVzZSBHcmVlbiB3aXRoIGhpcyAybmQgVEQgb2YgdGhlIGRh eS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS0ZIU2Zvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLRkhTZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGJhY2sg b24gdG9wIDIxLTE0LCA4OjExIDJxLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9u c2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJl cHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OTkt2UG04eTdoIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTk5LdlBtOHk3aDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdp cyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JG NERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2NzIyMDE1NzAxNzgyNTI4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The only first down the Blue Devils could muster on their next possession would be off of a personal foul against King's Fork. Curtis Green out of the game with an injury put the bulk of the run game on the shoulders of Taemon Brown. With the Blue Devils facing a 3rd & 2 Brown was hit by Kyree Moyston for a loss of 4. The Blue Devils were forced to punt. The defense of Varina forced their first 3 & out of the game which was huge considering how dynamic this Bulldog offense had been to this point. With time running out in the first half Varina went to work converting a third and fourth down behind Anthony Fisher and on the very next play Fisher busted off a 14 yard run. The Blue Devils kept attacking and on 3rd & 8 Myles Derricott looked for an open receiver but then pulled off some fancy footwork dodging defenders and moving from the Varina side of the field to the middle before squeezing into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown with 29 seconds to go in the game. With a Gerard Cousins PAT, we were tied again... this time at 21.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL215bGVzZGVycmlj b3R0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBteWxlc2RlcnJpY290dDwvYT4g d2l0aCB0aGUgc2NyYW1ibGUgYW5kIDE5eWQgVEQgcnVuLiAgMjkuMyBzZWMg Z28gaW4gaGFsZiwgdGllZCBhZ2Fpbi4gIDIxLTIxPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVw c1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ROV0tITUVjOWki PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kTldLSE1FYzlpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERh bm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3MjI0NTA2Nzg3OTM4MzE1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3rd Quarter

Varina had won the coin toss before the game and deferred to the second half. It did not work to their advantage. The Blue Devils continued to shoot themselves in the foot with bad snaps. King's Fork in two plays moved the ball 28 yards, 26 of that came from Cameron Butler hitting Khalil Sharpe. Butler also converted a third down with a quarterback keeper as the Bulldog offense continued to challenge the defense. With Amari Baylor coming up with a big stop on third down, the Bulldogs settled for a field goal attempt. Kenny Faison would have none of that flying in for the block and keeping the game tied. The Blue Devils would put together a long drive but they could not put any points on the board either. With King's Fork driving, the first scoreless quarter of the game would come to a close setting the stage for the fourth quarter to settle this one.

4th Quarter

Having started on their own 9 the Bulldogs moved it out to the 41 but two incomplete passes coupled with Amari Baylor's tackle of Javon Ford stalled a once promising drive. Varina put together an 84-yard, 9 play drive that was capped off by an Anthony Fisher 30-yard run for his third score of the day. This score put Varina ahead of King's Fork for the first time but it would not last.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudEZpc2hlcj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW50RmlzaGVyPC9hPiB3aXRoIGhpcyAz cmQgVEQgb2YgdGhlIGdhbWUuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1ZhcmluYUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYXJp bmFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gZ29lcyBhaGVhZCAyOC0yMSwgNzo0MyBsZWZ0IGlu IGdhbWUuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25l cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL01qT3JlNDZQdmoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nak9yZTQ2 UHZqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3 MjM5OTk4NTg4MTY2MTU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

King's Fork would come right back with their own long drive that took nearly 5 minutes off the clock. Butler continued hitting his mark hooking up with Khalil Sharpe a couple of times to move the chains. The Bulldogs faced 3rd & 7 when Butler tucked it and ran for three. The Bulldogs were facing 4th & 4 from 14 yards out when Butler hit Bravion Campbell for the game-tying touchdown.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWRlIG9wZW4gZm9yIFRELiAgIFRpZWQgYXQgMjggd2l0aCAyOjM1 IHRvIGdvLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9u ZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SYUJ4UzNzYmpvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFCeFMz c2JqbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2 NzI0MjQ1OTc2Mzc3NzUzOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciA0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With 2:35 to go Varina got the ball at their own 20. Myles Derricott carved up the Bulldog defense with a mix of the run and the pass. The Blue Devils got a big break when King's Fork was called for pass interference. Tavis Higgs of King's Fork made a huge play for the defense when he got to Myles Derricott with the sack that backed up the Blue Devils another ten yards. The Blue Devils were now facing 2nd & 20 and that is when Myles aired it out and hit Anthony Fisher as he has done so many times this season. Fisher caught it in stride and nearly took it to the house but came up four yards short. Kyree Surita sprinted up the middle and with 41 seconds left in the game, the Blue Devils had reclaimed the lead.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t5cmVlc3VyaXRh Xz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa3lyZWVzdXJpdGFfPC9hPiB3aXRo IFREIHdpdGggNDEuNCB0byBnby4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVmFyaW5hRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZh cmluYUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB0byB0aGUgbGVhZCwgMzUtMjguPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05FM1hC bFh2RkUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORTNYQmxYdkZFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3MjQ1Mjc5NTczMzg5MzE1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

With 41 seconds to go though, there was still plenty of time for this explosive Bulldog offense to make a play. Varina's defense would not have it. DeAndre Crump got to Butler with a sack on first down. Kaveion Keys got to Butler on second down with the sack. On third down Butler's pass was broken up. On fourth down the result was the same as a little trick play action along the King's Fork sideline nearly came to fruition but the Blue Devil defender knocked the ball down. The game was in hand... For the first time since 1999, the Varina Blue Devils would play for a state championship.

Table Name Time Play Score 10:19 (1Q) 76-yard pass from Cameron Butler to Kaletri Boyd. Jean Claude Bile PAT. King's Fork 7-0 8:06 (1Q) 11-yard run from Anthony Fisher. Gerard Cousins PAT. Varina 7-7 10:53 (2Q) 22-yard pass from Cameron Butler to Markeese Green. Jean Claude Bile PAT. King's Fork 14-7 9:50 (2Q) 1-yard run from Anthony Fisher. Gerard Cousins PAT. Varina 14-14 8:11 (2Q) 40-yard pass from Cameron Butler to Markeese Green. Jean Claude Bile PAT. King's Fork 21-14 :29 (2Q) 19-yard run from Myles Derricott. Gerard Cousins PAT. Varina 21-21 7:43 (4Q) 30-yard run from Anthony Fisher. Gerard Cousins PAT. Varina 28-21 2:35 (4Q) 14-yard pass from Cameron Butler to Bravion Campbell. Jean Claude Bile PAT. King's Fork 28-28 :41 (4Q) 4-yard run from Kyree Surita. Gerard Cousins PAT. Varina 35-28

Impact Gamers

For King's Fork... Cameron Butler 245 yards passing, 4 touchdowns. Bravion Campbell 54 yards of offense and a touchdown, 5 tackles on defense. Khalil Sharpe 3 for 56 receiving. Javon Ford 11 for 61 rushing. Markeese Green 2 touchdowns.

For Varina... Myles Derricott 11 of 15 for 180 passing, 1 rushing touchdown. Anthony Fisher 10 of 57 for 3 rushing touchdowns, 4 for 111 yards receiving. Kaveion Keys 5 for 50 receiving, 4 tackles and a sack on defense. Kenny Faison 69 yard kickoff return, blocked field goal. Kyree Surita 5 tackles on defense, game winning touchdown run.

Post Game Nuggets