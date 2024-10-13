Varina Hands Glen Allen 1st Loss, 38-3!

(Photo by Danny Lewis)

Outside of a visit from Highland Springs or a playoff game there have been few times where I have seen Varina as packed as it was on Friday night. Homecoming had a little bit to do with it as alumni returned to the very school they called home, parents came with their children who were members of the court but the big draw was Glen Allen. The Jags rolled into eastern Henrico with one simple mission... okay, maybe two missions... stay undefeated and get their first win against Varina. Simple enough for a team that was undefeated and had not allowed a team to score no more than 13 points on them this season... right? Wrong... It was easy to dismiss the Blue Devils as being able to topple this hot up and coming team. The Blue Devils 2024 reputation had been marred by a season opening loss to Indian River and slow start offensively. The Blue Devils, however, appear to be hitting their stride and looked like a legit contender in Region 4B as they more than manhandled Glen Allen handing them their first loss of the season. In a battle of defense, Varina came out on top holding the Jags to just 3 points, a season low. The Blue Devils got contributions across the board be it the passing game, the run game, special teams, defense... it was a complete a game as we have seen from Varina. Varina never blinked in this game, never looked intimidated. The confidence of the Blue Devils spilled out from the coaching staff to the players. Coach Lewis spoke about it after the game, "you are not going to run on this team". An assistant coach said it along the sidelines in the second half, "why was this a big game? We knew they could not block our guys". While some might see that as cocky, others will call it confident. The Jags were confident coming into this one but left humbled as Varina flexed their muscle in a statement game of sorts.

1st Quarter Highlights

The first quarter of the night was about the quietest quarter those in attendance would see. Varina would have the ball three times and came away with 20 yards on 2 punts on 2 of those three possessions. The second possession of the night sandwiched by two Glen Allen saw the Blue Devils put the first points of the night from either team on the board. Varina stretched the field 68 yards with the big three on offense for the Blue Devils making plays; Kaleb Wyche, DaMari Carter and Devin Henderson. The Jags got defense got a little help when Varina was called for a false start but the Jags gave those yards right back when they were called offsides. The very next play, a pitch from Wyche to Henderson had the horns blowing, the cowbells clanging and the home crowd on their feet.

As the offense showed what they were capable of, so too did the defense. The defense limited Glen Allen to 11 yards on their first possession of the night and Jeremiah White gave the Jags a sneak preview of what was to come with a sack of Nana Utsey plus a tackle on their second series.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Where do you start with the second quarter? It looked as though Glen Allen offense was waking up and going to make a game of it. The Jags covered 48 yards with Dallas Chavis heavily involved and Nana Utsey rolling off run after run. Things took a dark turn though when on 2nd & 6 the Jags were called for a facemask. The Jags now faced a 2nd & 19 and instead of staying on the ground they went airborne... unsuccessfully mind you forcing a 4th & 19 with the Jags punting. Shaun Banks of Varina blocked the punt, Jayden Walker was quick to pickup the loose ball and returned it the end zone for the score! Just like that the momentum was stolen from Glen Allen and it didn't get any better.

Braylon Hood with a sack and Ivan Thompson & Jeremiah White with tackles forced a 3 & out of Glen Allen. With 50 yards to work with QB Kaleb Wyche fired the jets and it was 34 yards down the field in the blank of an eye and followed that up with an 11-yard run. Varina was in the red zone, just five yards yards from another score but a penalty only slowed the threat, did not extinguish. The Jags got to Devin Henderson for a loss bringing up a pivotal third down pass but with 3rd & 14 that was all Wyche need to hit his guy, DaMari Carter in the end zone. Varina had an 18-0 lead just like that. Glen Allen's Leroy Lewis nearly returned the ensuing kick-off to the house but was dragged down at the 3-yard line. This would be a huge break for the Blue Devils. Braylon Hood got a tackle with a loss of five yards and Devin Henderson had a tackle on third down forcing the Jags to a Nael Danil field goal.

3rd Quarter Highlights

The third quarter started out as an up and down quarter with both having highs and lows but then Varina had a few thrills in the end that gave the home crowd a lot to cheer for. Despite Glen Allen moving the ball 54 yards on their first drive of the second half behind Dallas Chavis and Nana Utsey, they had nothing to show for. Braylon Hood who had multiple tackles in this game hit the Jags with a loss of five and they would never recover and turnover on downs. Due to a false start and delay of game the Blue Devils first possession of the half would stall. The defense was still on point however. Myles Anderson who had a pass breakup against the Jags led the Blue Devils to force a 3 & out. Then things got wild. Anthony Hansom in at QB for the Blue Devils sent one flying and Ahmed Kamara got the pick to light a spark for the Jags. A spark that was quickly extinguished by Myles Anderson who would intercept Nana Utsey three plays later.

Kaleb Wyche flashed that athleticism when on 2nd down he took off running for a big time 77-yard score. A move to the left to avoid defenders, sprinting down the Jags sideline and back across the field, just like that it was 24-3 and the Jags still had no answer to slow this offense down.

Nor could the Jags slow down Taejon Cheatham on special teams. Glen Allen was forced to punt after a Jeremiah White sack that the Jags could not overcome the loss of 10 yards. Taejon took that punt, made a move to the right and down the home sidelines he was in the end zone in a flash!

4th Quarter Highlights

The night would only get longer for the Jags as this one unfolded. The Jags had the ball with Nana Utsey on an 8-yard quarterback keeper but the Varina defense stepped up with two Jayden Walker tackles as well as a Jeremiah White tackle as these two continued to make plays on defense. In the fourth quarter Anthony Hansom was leading the Blue Devils offense and the Jags were able to force a rare 3 & out on this night but Glen Allen could not capitalize. On the ensuing possession the Jags would fumble on third down and Varina would back on the attack. The fumble by Glen Allen set the Blue Devils up at the 17 yard line of Glen Allen. With the second string in, it was their time to shine and Johnnie Washington took advantage of the moment with 3 carries for 8 yards but none bigger than the 2-yard run to the end zone. Although the outcome was ever in doubt at this moment in the game, the score was as on 4th & 4 the Blue Devils saw the possession extended by a roughing the passer call against Glen Allen.

With 4:29 to go the Jags got the ball back and although they moved the ball down the field crossing the 50... they would run out of time to threaten with another score. The night and win streak was over for the Jags.

Varina 38, Glen Allen 3 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 4:10 12-yard run from Devin Henderson. PAT no good. 6-0 Varina (2Q) 9:30 20-yard blocked punt return for Jayden Walker. PAT no good. 12-0 Varina (2Q) 5:12 14-yard pass from Kaleb Wyche to DaMari Carter. 2-pt conversion no good. 18-0 Varina (2Q) 2:41 Nael Danil field goal. 3-18 Glen Allen (3Q) 3:47 77-yard run Kaleb Wyche. 2-pt conversion no good. 24-3 Varina (3Q) 1:47 72-yard punt return from Taejon Cheatham. PAT good. 31-3 Varina (4Q) 4:29 3-yard run from Johnnie Washington. PAT good. 38-3 Varina

Players of the Game

Braylon Hood coming after Glen Allen QB Nana Utsey (Photo by Danny Lewis)

Kaleb Wyche, the sophomore QB had 9 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown in addition to 5 completions for 73 and a touchdown. Braylon Hood was punishing with a sack that was more like a freight train coming at QB Nana Utsey and a half a dozen tackles. Speaking of tackles... how about Jeremiah White? Six tackles and 2 sacks as part of a defensive effort that held the Jags out of the end zone. Jayden Walker with 5 tackles and of his own plus a touchdown on a blocked punt.

Post-Game Nuggets

Three points is the fewest Glen Allen has scored against Varina since 2021. 38 points is the most Varina has scored on the Jags since 2014. Since losing their season opener 37-31, the Blue Devils have outscored their 130-31 allowing no more than 11 points scored against them in a single game. 38 points given up by Glen Allen is the most the Jags have allowed since losing to LC Bird in the 2022 playoffs.

Coach Speak