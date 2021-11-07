Varina Defense Downs Springers 7-6!
On a day where it was cloudy, windy and even misty; thousands of fans showed up to Highland Springs for the customary season finale to the season... Varina v. Highland Springs.
Varina was fresh off their first loss of the season and the Springers appeared to be getting better as the season progressed. The fans who showed, the fans who stood along the fence and even those who watched from their backyards nearest the stadium were not disappointed... unless they were a fan of the Springers.
Defense was front and center in this matchup. The Springers started with the ground game and appeared committed to it despite the fact that often times it would stall just as Varina's offense would at times.
The defense for both teams came up with turnovers, big stops but Varina made the bigger plays when it counted the most.
Both teams were in the playoffs, Highland Springs assured of the top seed in Region 5C but the Blue Devils needed this win to lockdown the #3 seed in Region 4B. They needed it and they got it behind a defensive effort that held the Springers to 56 yards of offense!
1st Quarter Summary
Highland Springs began the game feeding Aziz Foster-Powell the ball. On four carries Aziz had 18 yards from the start. The Blue Devil defense began to clamp down and forced a turnover on downs at the Blue Devil 41.
After keeping the Springers off the board the Blue Devils went to work with doing the opposite. An 11-play, 59-yard drive by the Blue Devils was aided by two back-to-back offside calls against the Springers and hindered by two false start calls against the Blue Devils. Little by little, however, the Blue Devils moved the ball down the field setting up an Anthony Fisher 4-yard touchdown run to the Highland Springs side of the end zone. Gerard Cousins tacked on what would turn out to be the all important PAT and the Blue Devils went to the lead.
2nd Quarter Summary
The Springers would not take long to answer the Varina touchdown. On a drive sustained largely by the run game of Aziz Foster-Powell, the Springers marched 45 yards in 9 plays with Takye Heath capping it off with a 4-yard touchdown run. The PAT would come up short however and ultimately prove costly for the Springers.
Highland Springs would get the ball three more times in the second quarter. Their second possession would start with a Kaiveon Keys sack and end with an Anthony Fisher interception.
Things did not get any better for the Springers. A punt return was muffed and Varina got the ball right back.
When the Springers did get the ball back, they had very little time in the half to play with and went into the half trailing 7-6.
Varina would be held scoreless by the Springer defense in the second quarter. A holding call on their first possession of the second quarter setback the Blue Devil advance and on the second possession it was a quick 3 & out.
After the muffed punt Varina was again on the move with Myles Derricott running for the first down. The Blue Devils faced a 3rd & 6 at the Springer 11 after an offsides call and a score seemed not far fetched at all but the Blue Devils threw two incomplete passes and turned it over on downs.
3rd Quarter Summary
On the opening return Varina was called for a block in the back. From their own 19 Varina was besieged by the Springer defense, evident by a sack on 3d & 9 for a loss.
The Springer defense came up big yet again on the Blue Devils second possession when Quanye Veney intercepted a pass on a fake punt that was tipped by many hands. This would be the first of two INT's for the senior Springer.
As big as the Springer defense delivered, the offense could not match the effort. The Springers first possession of the second half started with a bang, 18 yards on 2 carries in the ground game but on 1st & 10 disaster nearly struck when the ball was fumbled. That did not doom the drive but the penalties did... false start, delay of game... suddenly the Springers found themselves facing 3rd & 31 and although Michael Hodge go back 13 yards, it was hardly enough.
When Highland Springs was on offense again, they went three and out as on 3rd & 7 Kaiveon Keys got the tackle for a loss of 5 yards extending a long day on offense for the Springers.
4th Quarter Summary
Then came the final quarter... the wildest quarter of the game.
Varina was backed up to their own 19 but Anthony Fisher continued to be a leader on offense with 20+ yards on the ground. Disaster did nearly strike with the Blue Devils facing 3rd & 2... the ball was fumbled, recovered by the Blue Devils but now resigned to punt.
The Blue Devils would not have to wait long to get another crack on offense. The Springers had the ball but after a loss of 6 yards early, the Springers offense was struggling with the run and on third down Khristian Martin went with the pass but instead of a Springer on the receiving end, Kenny Faison intercepted the pass.
Varina backed up at their own 14 was going backwards on offense in the ground game so like the Springers before, they too went to the pass and it was the wrong move. Quanye Veney got his second INT of the day and back & forth we went.
Varina's defense took care of business, holding Highland Springs to a 3 & out
When Varina got the ball back it appeared they might score or if nothing else be able to chew up more time off the clock. From their own 25 the Blue Devils went to work. After a block in the back on a second down pass, he Blue Devils were setback 10 yards, now 2nd & 20 with Myles Derricott and Anthony Fisher at the wheel of he offense, they recovered to get Varina moving again. 4th & 1 at the Springer 34 the Blue Devils went for it... and came up short of the first by inches.
Curious that no measurement was called for but as it was, it was a turnover on down and put the Varina defense in a precarious situation given a touchdown would win it or even a field goal for the Springers.
Highland Springs got the ball back, a little less than two minutes left in the game.
The Blue Devil defense repeatedly came up with stop after stop to keep the Springers from a first down and extending the drive. On fourth & long the Varina defense came in swarming and got to Kristian Martin for the sack.
The Springers fate sealed, Varina began to celebrate. A few knees and this one was in the books, Varina handed the Springers their third loss of the season and gave a boost to the Blue Devils playoff seeding.
|Time
|Play
|Score
|
2:47 (1Q)
|
4-yard run from Anthony Fisher. Gerard Cousins PAT.
|
7-0 Varina
|
10:23 (2Q)
|
4-yard run from Takye Heath. PAT fails.
|
6-7 Highland Springs
Impact Gamers
Kaveion Keys of Varina with 10 tackles including 1 for a loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble.
Marquis Vincent of Varina with 5 tackles and 3 sacks.
Kenny Faison of Varina with 4 tackles, 2 pass disruptions and a key interception in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Fisher of Varina with 3 tackles, 2 pass disruptions, an interception and a 59 yards on 12 carries which included a 4-yard run for the only Blue Devil touchdown of the day.
Quanye Veney of Highland Springers with 2 interceptions on the Blue Devils.
Post-Game Nuggets
Lowest scoring game in the series since 1942.
First Blue Devil win at Highland Springs since 2003!
This was Varina's 2nd win in 3 meetings for the Blue Devils.
Highland Springs has 3 losses in the regular season for the first time since 2011.