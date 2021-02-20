When we last saw the Blue Devils in 2019 they were walking off the field in defeat falling to Maury in the Class 5 State Semifinals. It was only the Blue Devils second appearance in the state semifinals under Coach Brown and first since his first season at the helm in 2008.

It capped a big season for the Blue Devils who avenged their regular season defeats to Manchester and Highland Springs by ending their seasons in the playoffs. The Blue Devils began the season with an overtime loss to Manchester but took them out in the region finals. The Blue Devils regular season came to an end with a loss to Highland Springs and two weeks later in a game that mirrored the first game, the Blue Devils were triumphant.

A region title, ending the Springers reign upon the top of the region not to mention halting their win streak... it was a very big season for the Blue Devils.

2019 was the icing on a cake of what was a challenging decade for the Blue Devils who endured struggles midway through. The Blue Devils had 25 fewer wins and 25 more losses than they did a decade before. The Blue Devils 73 wins was the fewest for the program in a decade since the 1980s as well as the most losses with 41. That said, the Blue Devils made the playoffs 8 times where they were 6-8 and a state semifinalist.