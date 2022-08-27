The first annual "Blue Devil Bowl" went to the team that is now 16-4 in this series all-time, Varina. The defending Class 4 champions looked every bit the part of a team ready to defend it's title from the get go.

An aggressive and suffocating defensive line made it tough early on for the Hopewell offense. Running back Kesean Henderson was under constant pressure as was QB Mason Cumbie. On the very first play from scrimmage the senior QB threw a pick. Moments later Varna was capitalizing with their 1st touchdown of the season. To add insult to injury, Henderson fumbled on the next Hopewell possession.

The first quarter the defensive line, led by senior Marquis Vincent terrorized Hopewell. Meanwhile when Varina had the ball, with the offensive line taking care of business they seemingly scored at will. By the end of the first quarter Varina had a 21-0 lead.

The game took on a life of it's own beginning in the second quarter. What had been a quick paced scoring affair by Varina seemed to drag as one by one players for Varina went down. One might think cramping but after the game Coach Marcus Lewis said only one of what I counted to be 6-7 players went down with cramping. The rest were injuries that will be checked out.

The bad part for Varina was most of the injuries were to lineman, Marquis Vincent who had been a beast in the first half had to leave the game for a while. Even QB Myles Derricott took some licks as the game became one of attrition.

All the while Varina has players going down but players are stepping up. Hopewell makes plays but they cannot penetrate the end zone. Over the second and third quarter neither team scored and in the fourth quarter it was the Varina defense that got on the board when Malachi Cosby returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown.

The game in some respect did not turn into the heavyweight fight many expected where each team would deliver blow by blow. Instead Varina took care of business early and improved to 1-0 on the season while Hopewell falls 0-1.