Varina Blanks Hopewell 35-0 In Blue Devils Bowl!
The first annual "Blue Devil Bowl" went to the team that is now 16-4 in this series all-time, Varina. The defending Class 4 champions looked every bit the part of a team ready to defend it's title from the get go.
An aggressive and suffocating defensive line made it tough early on for the Hopewell offense. Running back Kesean Henderson was under constant pressure as was QB Mason Cumbie. On the very first play from scrimmage the senior QB threw a pick. Moments later Varna was capitalizing with their 1st touchdown of the season. To add insult to injury, Henderson fumbled on the next Hopewell possession.
The first quarter the defensive line, led by senior Marquis Vincent terrorized Hopewell. Meanwhile when Varina had the ball, with the offensive line taking care of business they seemingly scored at will. By the end of the first quarter Varina had a 21-0 lead.
The game took on a life of it's own beginning in the second quarter. What had been a quick paced scoring affair by Varina seemed to drag as one by one players for Varina went down. One might think cramping but after the game Coach Marcus Lewis said only one of what I counted to be 6-7 players went down with cramping. The rest were injuries that will be checked out.
The bad part for Varina was most of the injuries were to lineman, Marquis Vincent who had been a beast in the first half had to leave the game for a while. Even QB Myles Derricott took some licks as the game became one of attrition.
All the while Varina has players going down but players are stepping up. Hopewell makes plays but they cannot penetrate the end zone. Over the second and third quarter neither team scored and in the fourth quarter it was the Varina defense that got on the board when Malachi Cosby returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown.
The game in some respect did not turn into the heavyweight fight many expected where each team would deliver blow by blow. Instead Varina took care of business early and improved to 1-0 on the season while Hopewell falls 0-1.
1st Half Highlights
First play from scrimmage, Mason Cumbie threw an interception with JaeShaun Allen-Tyler the recipient. 55-yards later Varina was scoring for the first time tonight with Jordan Edwards cashing it in from 26 yards out.
On the next offensive snap for Hopewell, Kesean Henderson fumbled the ball and Varina pounced on it. Varina was not flawless in the first quarter, however. On their next play they gave the ball right back with Cumbie recovering the loose ball. Just like that Hopewell had it back.
On the Blue Devils third possession of the game, they scored yet again. Putting together a 69-yard drive, slinging the pigskin around, Myles Derricott put it in the end zone in just three plays, hooking up with Asaiah Davis from 19 yards out.
Marquis Vincent of Varina ended a once promising drive for Hopewell by getting to Kesean Henderson for a loss of 5, then wrapping up Cumbie for a loss of 1. After Varina fumbled the punt return, Hopewell had something going facing 3rd & 3 at the 39 when Vincent came through again, clobbering Camden Hunt.
Varina up 14-0 put a little more cushion between them and Hopewell with a 59-yard, 3-play strike that culminated in a 39-yard hookup between Derricott and Kaveion Keys.
Hopewell finally got within striking distance, it was 2nd & goal at the 4 when Mason Cumbie went with the keeper and ended the shutout. As Lee Corso likes to say, "not so fast my friend". The Hopewell TD was called back due to a hold. Hopewell got no closer in the first half.
Hopewell got no closer but Varina did. The Blue Devils made quick work of the Hopewell defense again and was sitting on the Hopewell 12, 1st & 10. Two plays later the near imminent Varina score was thwarted with an interception. Varina would, however, end the half on a positive note after forcing Hopewell to a 3 & out, Varina put together a 6-play drive that saw Derricott and Keys hookup for the second time in the half.
Varina took a 28-0 lead into the half.
2nd Half Highlights
Both teams had the ball just twice on long possessions in the third quarter but for the first time on this night, Varina was shutout in a quarter.
Hopewell had something going entering the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils had a 4th & goal but the Varina defense rose to the occasion and stopped Mason Cumbie short of the first down.
Linwood Johnson in at QB for Varina showed what he could do under center as the teams continued to swap possessions.
Varina on their second possession of the quarter appeared to be a threat to put another on the board but Tae'mon Brown could not get it in the end zone, a credit to the Hopewell defense that improved over the course of the game.
Hopewell would not have the ball long... on the second play the ball was on the ground and Malachi Cosby picked up it up and never looked back, scoring from 47 yards out to put the exclamation point on a big night for Varina.
|Time
|Play
|Score
|
10:58 (1Q)
|
26-yard run from Jordan Edwards. Benjamin Blakley PAT.
|
7-0 Varina
|
5:00 (1Q)
|
19-yard pass from Myles Derricott to Asaiah Davis. Benjamin Blakley PAT.
|
14-0 Varina
|
:18 (1Q)
|
39-yard pass from Myles Derricott to Kaveion Keys. Benjamin Blakley PAT.
|
21-0 Varina
|
:10 (2Q)
|
16-yard pass from Linwood Johnson to Kaveion Keys. Benjamin Blakley PAT.
|
28-0 Varina
|
4:01 (4Q)
|
Malachi Cosby 47-yard fumble return. Benjamin Blakley PAT.
|
35-0 Varina
Players of the Game
For Varina there are a lot of worthy candidates from Kaveion Keys to Jordan Edwards to Marquis Vincent. That said, I've got to give it up to Myles Derricott who was 8 of 14 for 143 yards passing while throwing 2 TD's. He also added 65 yards on the ground and toughed it out despite taking licks a couple of times.
On the Hopewell side let's hear it for sophomore Major Preston. 7 receptions for 78 yards, he was an offensive bright spot when much of the offense was under duress all night.
Post-Game Nuggets
Varina has shutout Hopewell in last three meetings, 102-0.
With the win Varina improves to 7-3 at home in series and 16-4 overall.
Varina with the win tied their longest win streak in series, 4 games; they did so from 1991-1994 and 1996-1999.