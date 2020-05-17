Our latest flash back in the Vault takes a look at the Group AAA Division 6 State Championship game from 2004 in Virginia football. That day at University of Richmond's stadium, Percy Harvin put forth a performance for the ages.

Harvin, who starred in football and basketball as well as track for the Eagles, racked up 476 all-purpose yards - including 292 on offense alone - and scored five touchdowns to go with three interceptions on defense in a 47-20 win by Landstown over James Robinson.

The virtuoso performance by Harvin, who went on to star at the University of Florida and in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, capped a perfect 14-0 season for the Landstown Eagles. The team, coached by current Pittsburgh assistant Chris Beatty, captured their first ever state title in just the program's fourth year of existence.

One year earlier, Landstown fell to Westfield 35-14 in the AAA State Championship during Harvin's sophomore season.