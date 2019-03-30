A host of AAU boys basketball and girls basketball games are taking place this weekend - March 30th and 31st - at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton as part of the VirginiaPreps.com Spring Slam.

All participating athletes in the Spring Slam are in grades 8-11th, meaning they will be rising freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors next year at the High School level.

Follow updates with scores on the Exposure Events page at the link below, plus stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com for more developments...

See Schedule + Scores for VaPreps Spring Slam Here



