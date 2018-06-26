VirginiaPreps.com

The Virginiapreps Private DI All-State team for 2017 was selected based on games watched in person, stats, coaches feedback and prospect potential. 2017 Vapreps Private DI All-State Player of the Year Jordan Houston Flint Hill

Will Garlick (Virginiapreps)

Offense

Woodberry Forest quarterback Will Wideman was the Virginia Prep League Player of the Year after completing 127 for 177 (71.8%) passes for 2127 yards and 27 touchdowns in nine games.His top receiver, DeQuece Carter, had 45 receptions for 955 yards and 13 scores. Tink Boyd received a preferred walk-on at Virginia Tech after a senior season at Trinity Episcopal that saw him finish with 15 touchdown receptions on 66 catches and 1334 yards receiving. Collegiate receiver Ayinde Budd finished his junior season with 69 receptions for 860 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. Tight End Charles Williams (6-foot-7, 235) of St Stephens-St Agnes caught 40 passes for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vapreps Private D1 running backs were both outstanding. Senior Caleb Grimes led Benedictine with over 1000 yards and nine touchdowns. Grimes has committed to play football at Navy. Jordan Houston was my VaPreps Private D1 Player of the Year after he helped Flint Hill win a State championship. Houston, who has over a dozen D1 offers, finished his junior year with 1971 yards with 25 touchdowns while adding 10 receptions for 342 yards and four scores.

Caleb Grimes Benedictine Will Garlick

The offensive line has four seniors and one underclassman. Xavier Formey helped Flint Hill win a state championship and will continue his football career at Clarion University in Pennsylvania. St Christopher's lineman Henry Schroeder had a stellar career with the Saints is a University of Richmond commit while Episcopal senior Tola Banjoko (6-foot-5, 260) is headed to Princeton. Collegiate lineman Somers Wilton (6-foot-4, 245) will play football at Washington and Lee. The one underclassman is Bishop Sullivan 2020 prospect Altrique Barlow (6-foot-4, 300) who already has offers from Auburn and Virginia Tech.

Altrique Barlow Bishop Sullivan Will Garlick (Virginiapreps)

Defense

Bishop Sullivan didn't compete in the VISAA but they put three players on the Vapreps Private D1 All-State team. Ohio State commit Teradja Mitchell was the top rated player in the 2018 Virginia class. He has NFL potential. Defensive end Dante Burke is a top rated pass rusher and he signed to play with Temple. Tayvion Land was one of several defensive backs who played for Bishop Sullivan. Land is a Rivals 4-star who will play football at Maryland next year. Flint Hill placed three players on the Vapreps Private D1 All-State defense. Sophomore Jaylin Hertz was the leader of the Flint Hill defense and he finished with 114 tackles for the Huskies. Junior Joseph Worman excelled at rushing the passer and he had nine sacks among his 34 tackles Opposing offense found it difficult to throw the ball to the receiver covered by cornerback Jamarian Hawkins. He picked off six passes to go along with 37 tackles.



Teradja Mitchell Bishop Sullivan Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Benedictine senior Chris Collins had to be accounted for on every possession. He simply created havoc in the offensive backfield and was credited with 7,5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Collins (6-foot-5, 215) is headed to North Carolina and he was rated the 8th best player in the State for the class of 2018 according to Rivals.com. Senior Myles English (6-foot-2, 265) was a disruptive force for Fork Union with 31 tackles, three sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Episcopal junior Litchfield Ajavon is one of the top prospects in the nation and he is rated the #3 prospect in Virginia for the 2019 class according to Rivals.Com. Ajavon has committed to Notre Dame. St Christopher's linebacker Charlie Boggs (2019) finished the season with 81 tackles including 11 tackles for loss with three sacks. Collegiate linebacker Evan Clark proved his ability in the passing game with three interceptions. He added 70 tackles including five for loss. Also from Collegiate was safety Travis Reifsnider who had seven interceptions while helping Collegiate to back-to-back state title games.