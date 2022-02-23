VaPreps' Hatfield Talks VHSL Hoops on Kirk & Byrd Show

VirginiaPreps.com Publisher ad ESPN Radio 94.1 host Matthew Hatfield joins the Kirk and Byrd Show to discuss all things VHSL Basketball Playoffs.

Hatfield talks Divisions 1 through 6 in both Boys & Girls with Kirk and Byrd with the conversation highlighting some of the best players and teams around the state.

See who we have going to the Siegel Center and winning it all. Plenty of info packed into this episode about the programs around all of VA. There's even a little nugget at the end about Christopher Newport.