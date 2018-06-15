VaPreps Class 6 All-State Football Teams for 2017
Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.
First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.
On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.
With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...
Class 6 First Team All-State Offense:
QB - Noah Kim - Westfield (SO)
2339Yds. 29-5TD/Int. (57%); 485Yds. 12TD's rushing
RB - Ricky Slade Jr. - C.D. Hylton (SR)
2785 all-purpose yards, 40TD's total; 1978Yds. 30TD's rush
RB - Eugene Asante - Westfield (JR)
296Car. 1866Yds. 15TD's
WR - Dillon Spalding - South County (SR)
WR - Brian Cobbs - Hayfield (SR)
TE - Tyler Matheny - Lake Braddock (SR)
OL - Dallas Caporaletti - C.D. Hylton (SR)
OL - Harmon Saint Germain - Westfield (SR)
OL - Will Carroll - Colonial Forge (SR)
OL - Gabe Brinson - South County (SR)
OL - Jakai Moore - Patriot (JR)
ATH - A.J. Felton - Freedom-Woodbridge (SR)
2274Yds. 27TD's passing; 1550Yds. 23TD's rushing; 2INT's, 2 Sacks, 54 Total TD's
Offensive Player of the Year: Ricky Slade - Hylton (SR)
2785 all-purpose yards, 40TD's total; 5540 career rushing yards
Class 6 First Team All-State Defense:
DL - Nolan Cockrill - Westfield (SR)
DL - Kyle Thomas - Oscar Smith (SR)
70 Tackles, 31TFL, 22 Sacks (ties school record), 3FF, 37 QB Hurries
DL - Jaevon Becton - Ocean Lakes (SR)
55 Tackles, 14TFL, 13 Sacks, 4FF, TD
DL - Mitchell Shinskie - Colonial Forge (SR)
85 Tackles, 5 Sacks
LB - Keshon Artis - Oscar Smith (SR)
106 Tackles, 15 Sacks, 6 Forced Fumbles
LB - Jonathan Rose - Manchester (SR)
121 Tackles, 31TFL, 9 Sacks, 2INT's, TD return; 31Rec. 417Yds. 5TD's
LB - Antoine Sampah - Woodbridge (SO)
154 Tackles, 6TFL, 3 Sacks
DB - Taylor Morin - Westfield (SR)
54 Tackles, 11INT's, 2TD's; 53Rec. 840Yds. 9TD's; 414 Return Yards, 5 Blocked Kicks, 2TD's
DB - Dashaun Jerkins - Woodbridge (SR)
83 Tackles, 7TFL, 2 Sacks; 12TD's total
DB - Spencer Alston - South Lakes (SR)
33TD's total, 12.8 yards per carry; 3INT's
DB - Joseph White - Landstown (SR)
45Rec. 628Yds. 6TD's; 4INT's with 2 TD's
ATH - Cam'Ron Kelly - Oscar Smith (JR)
1661 Total Yards from scrimmage, 13TD's; 9 career playoff INT's and 4 in 2017
Defensive Player of the Year: Nolan Cockrill - Westfield (SR)
Class 6 First Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Jadon Redding - Colonial Forge (SR)
50XP's, 11FG's (Long of 52)
P - Joshua Thomas - C.D. Hylton (SR)
RET - Tayvion Robinson - Cox (JR)
1694 Total Yards from scrimmage; 465 Return Yards, TD; 6INT's, 3 INT TD's; 25TD's total accounted for
RET - Josh Sarratt - Colonial Forge (JR)
1908 All-Purpose Yards; 47 Tackles, 4INT's, 3 Fumble Recoveries
Coach of the Year: Kyle Simmons - Westfield
Class 6 Second Team All-State Offense:
QB - Brendon Clark - Manchester (JR)
165-272 for 2106Yds. 28-4TD/Int. ratio; 130Car. 728Yds. 12TD's
RB - Khalid Wilson - Oscar Smith (SR)
203Car. 1267Yds. 19TD's
RB - Chris Tyree - Thomas Dale (SO)
109Car. 1113Yds. 10TD's; 55 Tackles, 4INT's, 2TD'; 2 KR/PR TD's
WR - Andrew Hardin - Woodbridge (SR)
34Rec. 975Yds. 10TD's
WR - Collin Harding - Manchester (JR)
56Rec. 683Yds. 12TD's
TE - Travis Williams - Hayfield (SR)
36Rec. 478Yds. 5TD's
OL - Talvis Robinson - Thomas Dale (SR)
27 Pancake Blocks
OL - Isaiah Mayes - Oscar Smith (JR)
OL - Brian Jewell - Westfield (JR)
OL - Tyler Jones - Manchester (SR)
OL - Henry Chibueze - Woodbridge (SR)
ATH - Brent Stukes - Landstown (SR)
113-209 for 1696Yds. 13-9TD/Int. ratio; 1116Yds. 12TD's rushing
Class 6 Second Team All-State Defense:
DL - Sabby Obiang - Woodbridge (SR)
DL - Dakota Beach - Westfield (SR)
DL - Brett Cebula - C.D. Hylton (SR)
DL - Brian Hurley - Lake Braddock (SR)
91 Tackles, 30TFL, 15 Sacks
LB - Tray Jones - Bayside (SR)
114 Tackles, 9TFL, 3 Forced Fumbles, 3 Fumble Recoveries
LB - Oliejah Louissaint - Colonial Forge (JR)
115 Tackles, 10TFL
LB - Chris Logan - South Lakes (SR)
DB - Jordan Davis - C.D. Hylton (SR)
DB - Ian Ector - Colonial Forge (SR)
35 Tackles, 4INT's, INT TD return
DB - Kwame Dehaney - Manchester (JR)
29 Tackles, 4INT's, Fumble Recovery
DB - Ben Skinner - Riverbend (JR)
119 Tackles, 2INT's, 2 Forced Fumbles
ATH - Maceo Christmas - Riverbend (SR)
119 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 4INT's
Class 6 Second Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Carson DiNardo - Cox (SR)
36-39XP's, 6-10FG's
P - Evan Matthes - South Lakes (SR)
RET - Ike Onwuka - Patriot (SR)
31 TD's total (2 return TD's in same game vs. T.C. Williams)
RET - Adhonis Turay - Osbourn Park (SR)
21KR for 752yds. 4TD's; 5PR for 132Yds.
