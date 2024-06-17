Between March thru May this year, I attended the

Undefeated Quarterback Training Camp in Richmond

US Army Bowl Camp in Virginia Beach

Emory & Henry Camp in Newport News

Richmond Showcase featuring some of the top public school teams in Richmond

Phillip Sims 7-on-7 Battle at the Beach featuring 16 schools from Virginia

Virginia Union Satellite Camp in Norfolk

Loudoun County Showcase at Briar Woods

Prince William County Showcase at Forest Park.

In addition I attend the Oscar Smith Prospect Showcase and the Kings Fork prospect Showcase.







