The 6-foot-9, 245-pound talent took an official visit to Vanderbilt back in June. He also took a summer official to SMU and had an official visit with Stanford scheduled for later this month before announcing his pledge to Vandy.

It came down to Vanderbilt and Stanford. On Monday, the Commodores won out for three-star center Carter Lang out of St. Anne's-Belfield (Va.).

Lang is expected to bring a ton of versatility to Vanderbilt at the center position as he's trying to become similar to one of the NBA's best big men currently.

“I am trying to be similar to (Nikola) Jokic," Lang told Rivals.com earlier this year. "I have really been working on my passing and working along the perimeter a little bit. Over these next couple of years, I’m really trying to extend my game, and become an all-around versatile player. I know I will spend a lot of my time on the block, and I am good there, but I am going to be working on my pick and pops, pick and rolls.”

The Virginia native also had notable offers from Illinois, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech.

Lang becomes the third commitment in Vanderbilt's 2023 class, joining Goodpasture (Tenn.) point guard Isaiah West and Bloomington (Ind.) North forward JaQualon Roberts.