VirginiaPreps - Vance Harmon Leaving Henrico for AD Gig at Alma Mater

Basketball has consumed much of the life of Vance Harmon, and in many ways, it's all coming full circle for the Richmond native just four months after celebrating his 50th birthday back on December 30th. Harmon was introduced to the game of basketball by his father, Ron, who got his first teaching job from Henrico High in 1975. Ron was an assistant on the coaching staff of then Head Coach Guy Davis, which the court is named after at the school. Vance remembers some of those moments vividly as a child accompanying his father to games. "I know it sounds corny, but literally, the love affair started then in those first few times when I was in the gym. From seeing the players, all the lights and everything that goes with it... I couldn't get enough of it," Harmon recalled. Little did anyone know then, 46 years ago, the kindergartner watching in amazement would become one of the most decorated coaches in Virginia High School League Basketball history. That run is now over, however. Vance Harmon is leaving as Head Basketball Coach at Henrico after 18 seasons - all of which saw him win at least 14 games and finish above .500 - to become the Athletic Director at Douglas Freeman High School, his alma mater. "I wrestled with it big-time. I knew there would be an end date at some point. I didn't know when that would be and probably thought it would be 10 or 12 years later, health willing," declared Harmon, who envisioned this might one day be the next logical step for him. Harmon coached precisely 500 games in 20 seasons as a Head Basketball Coach in Henrico County, compiling an overall record of 372-128. All of those seasons, except the first two at J.R. Tucker, were at Henrico. With the Warriors, Harmon went 355-98, capturing the last Group AAA State Championship with a convincing 72-48 victory over John Marshall in 2013, plus another state title in 2015 when his team beat Norview 78-64 to claim the 5A crown.



Back to Where it All Began:

Vance Harmon won no fewer than 14 games in all 18 of his seasons at the helm of Henrico, which captured state titles in 2013 and 2015 under his direction (Matthew Hatfield)

In 2003, Vance married his wife, Christy. They have two daughters; Virginia-Anne and Margaret. "I wasn't married at the time when I first started teaching. I had done golf in the fall, basketball in the winter, and tennis in the spring. For the first seven years, that's all I knew; teaching school, going after school to coach something, and then dating my wife Christy before eventually getting engaged, married and having kids. Obviously, the shift starts turning to more family-oriented," Harmon explained. "We always talked about big-picture plans, so I ended up giving up the fall and spring coaching. I had always said when we had kids - and we had our first child Virginia-Anne in 04 - that when they got to the point where they were starting to do things competitively with school, that somewhere in the back of my mind was that if the right AD job came open I'd at least dip my toe in the water." Douglas Freeman is where it all began for Harmon. It was there that he scored more than 1600 career points to become the county's all-time scorer. "When I said the right AD job, it was either going to be Henrico or Freeman. Those in my mind were the right two jobs," Harmon added. "Freeman opened in 1954 and it has come open about four times in 67 years. When word came out that could possibly open up, that's when things started to become real that I had to make a decision which road this is going to take us down. The more in-depth I got with it talking with my family and everyone, that's what led to the decision." In college, Harmon made some history as well, becoming just the second Caucasian at the time to ever suit up at Virginia Union, an Historically Black College & University. The 5-foot-9 guard not only won the CIAA three-point shooting contest prior to the conference title game at the Richmond Coliseum, but was a member of VUU's 1992 NCAA Division II National Championship squad. When the days dribbling the basketball ended, the natural transition turned to picking up a whistle and instructing in the classroom. Harmon's teaching career began in the Fall of 1994 at Quioccasin Middle School as a 7th grade history teacher for two years. While there, he was an assistant basketball coach at J.R. Tucker with Chris Brown, now the Athletic Director at Tucker, until 2001. Brown and Harmon go way back. In fact, Brown cut his teeth coaching and teaching at Tucker an assistant under Mike Mays when Vance was a player at Freeman "We had known each other from basketball circles and the social part. When I came out of college, he was the first one to make a hard offer," Harmon revealed. "Freeman and Tucker have long been rivals in the Colonial District, but I will be leaning on him quite a bit as I go into this new role."



Remarkable Ride on Azalea Avenue:

During Vance Harmon's tenure at Henrico, the Warriors had streak of 16 consecutive regional tournament appearances, plus notched 33 consecutive wins on their home floor from 2014-16. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

While Harmon's first two seasons as a Head Coach at J.R. Tucker weren't exactly memorable - just 8-13 and 9-14 - even the most optimistic fan, or relative, would've had a difficult time dreaming up the amount of victories he'd enjoy on Azalea Avenue at Henrico High. Right off the bat in 2003-04, the Warriors went 19-8 overall and achieved eight more victories than the previous season. To go with his two state titles, Harmon led Henrico to the State Championship game on three occasions, the State Tournament six times, played in six regional finals with three victories, plus six district or conference tournament crowns. There were some incredible streaks, such 16 consecutive regional tournament trips and a 33-game home winning streak that lasted from 2014-16. No shortage of star power either. Some of the exceptional standouts that leap to mind include Timmy Jones, Jordon Talley and Marvin Smith Jr. from the first State Championship winning team, to the cast of characters from the '14-15 title winning team like Ryan Pearson, Walter Williams and De'Monte Buckingham, among the 14 different players that scored over 1000 career points during Harmon's reign. In fact, Buckingham sits atop the school's all-time scoring chart with 1915 points. "Deep down, there were levels I thought they could get to that they had not gotten to, and I was silly enough to think that I had a feeling what drives this community. It was beyond anything that we did because obviously it's the players that make the difference in how much you win and don't win," Harmon remarked. "We had some phenomenal players, the relationship was awesome, and it caught on like wildfires after we established some early success. The bar was set. Anything less than really successful was not acceptable, which was great." Even though the intent was to give up coaching tennis and golf when he arrived at Henrico, Harmon often found himself lending a helping hand in sports besides basketball. "The volleyball program was going to fold unless they found something. Lo and behold, my gym class level volleyball skills, along with the idea that I could bring all the basketball players who were conditioning to play volleyball, put me on the job. I was one and done there. That was probably a good thing for everyone involved," Harmon quipped. "It was about the same scenario when they asked me to coach the girls tennis team in 2013 right around when we won the state title in basketball. The tennis team was going to fold and they asked if I had any interest in doing it, so I decided to do it on an as-needed basis."



New Challenge:

Douglas Freeman's new Athletic Director will be Vance Harmon, a 1990 graduate of the school (Bob Lanum of BobLimages.com)