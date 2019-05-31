News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 08:02:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Va. TE Hibner continues to see his stock rise, and GT intrigues him

Exmbvnzcit2673tqcv1y
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

College coaches around the country already spend quite a bit of time out in the D.C. area, and that was before Lake Braddock (Va.) TE Matt Hibner burst onto the recruiting scene just over a month.a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}