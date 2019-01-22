Virginia Beach class of 2020 safety Nehki Meredith was among the group of underclassmen on hand for North Carolina’s big recruiting weekend Jan. 12.

A 3-star prospect, Meredith, was recently re-offered by the new UNC staff and has found himself a high priority for UNC and defensive backs coach Dre’ Bly, who is originally from the Tidewater area in Virginia.

“The visit was very welcoming,” the 5-11, 170 pounder told THI. “They are one of the top contenders. I loved coach Mack Brown. It was just crazy how he was really interested, he showed me text of him doing research on my stuff like that so that’s real.”

What else stood out about the visit?