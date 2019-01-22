VA Beach Safety Learned A Lot On UNC Visit
Virginia Beach class of 2020 safety Nehki Meredith was among the group of underclassmen on hand for North Carolina’s big recruiting weekend Jan. 12.
A 3-star prospect, Meredith, was recently re-offered by the new UNC staff and has found himself a high priority for UNC and defensive backs coach Dre’ Bly, who is originally from the Tidewater area in Virginia.
“The visit was very welcoming,” the 5-11, 170 pounder told THI. “They are one of the top contenders. I loved coach Mack Brown. It was just crazy how he was really interested, he showed me text of him doing research on my stuff like that so that’s real.”
What else stood out about the visit?
“The things that stood out were that they really care about 757 guys making us a priority in their system,” he replied. “Then, after the game we went and saw the indoor (facility) and then took pictures in uniforms. This was my first time there ever but their environment seemed like a great place with a strong fan base. They want me to play corner and slot corner.”
During his time on campus, the Bishop Sullivan standout got a chance to soak in the Carolina experience with other recruits.
“I got to hangout with Moose Muhammad, Sam Howell, Keontae Jenkins and Gavin Blackwell, during the visit,” he said.
Aside from UNC, he has picked up offers from Virginia Tech, LSU, Penn State, Louisville, Tennessee among others.