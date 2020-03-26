News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 12:03:39 -0500') }} football Edit

VA All-Purpose Back Chapman Talks Offer, UNC

Class of 2022 APB Tychaun Champman was recently offered by UNC, here he tells THI about the offer and Tar Heels.
Class of 2022 APB Tychaun Champman was recently offered by UNC, here he tells THI about the offer and Tar Heels. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Tychaun Chapman, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound all-purpose back from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA, was among the latest group of prospects who gained an offer from North Carolina.Chapman...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}